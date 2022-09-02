5 key details about Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos' disappearance 

Jennifer Dulos, a mother-of-five from Connecticut, went missing on May 24, the Friday right before Memorial Day Weekend in 2019, after dropping off her kids at school. Three and a half miles from her Connecticut home, police discovered her abandoned SUV next to a park. She and her husband, Fotis Dulos, were going through a nasty divorce and child custody dispute at the time.

The victim's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, allegedly kidnapped her from her New Canaan home and then murdered her. Jennifer and her husband were going through a nasty divorce and child custody dispute at the time. After being arrested and facing murder charges, Fotis reportedly committed suicide, throwing Michelle Troconis, "the other woman" in the narrative, under the bus.

Investigators believe Jennifer was ambushed that morning and killed, but her dumped body was never found. NBC Dateline will now have Dennis Murphy report on the peculiar case of Jennifer Dulos this Friday, September 2, 2022. The episode titled The Day Jennifer Disappeared will air at 10 pm ET. The synopsis says:

"The lead investigator in the case of Jennifer Dulos reveals key details about the day the Connecticut mother-of-five disappeared."

This article will discuss five key details about Jennifer Dulos' 2019 disappearance, a case that remains a mystery to date.

Five facts about Jennifer Dulos' disappearance and alleged murder

1) Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband Fotis allegedly assaulted her

A neighbor's security camera captured Jennifer Dulos heading home after dropping her five kids at school at around 8 in the morning. According to the police, Fotis Dulos was waiting for her when she got home, and when she did, he attacked her in the garage. Investigators believe she endured a "serious physical assault."

Det. John Kimball reported:

"In addition to blood evidence in the garages, there was evidence that someone had attempted to clean up blood. There were swirls, what appeared to be swirl marks on the sides of the vehicles."

Police found blood on the garage floor after arriving at Jennifer's Connecticut house. A little over an hour later, officers discovered Jennifer's suburban SUV deserted near Waveny Park. They also found blood inside the vehicle.

2) The husband had two accomplices assisting him

Michelle Troconis was Fotis' girlfriend and "the other woman" in the story, among other things, which included being a mother, former ESPN reporter in South America, and a horseback rider. She was accused of being a conspirator in Jennifer Dulos' disappearance and alleged murder after being spotted with him the day she disappeared, participating in shady activities.

Fotis Dulos was accused of murder, and Michelle Troconis was accused of conspiring to commit murder. They both entered not guilty pleas. However, Michelle wasn't the only one who had to go to court as an accomplice in the strange case. Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis's and former attorney, is also accused of conspiring.

Mawhinney was at Fotis' home the day Jennifer vanished, and police claim he was "frequently vague or evasive" and "otherwise suspicious to investigators." He spent about nine months in prison and was let out on bond, only to become a state witness. Moreover, he is now accusing Michelle.

3) Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos' contentious divorce

In 2017, Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos filed for divorce after being married in 2004 and having five children. Prior to the conclusion of the divorce procedure, Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were given joint custody of the kids. She claimed that her husband's behavior had become increasingly "irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening, and controlling."

She reportedly made a statement about her growing concerns, saying,

"I am afraid of my Husband. I know that filing for divorce, and filing this Motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way."

The Connecticut mother claimed that Fotis Dulos purchased a firearm that year and threatened to abduct their children if she failed to comply with his terms in the divorce settlement.

Fotis Dulos, on the other hand, stated that he never made threats to take the kids away or "physically threatened, stalked, or assaulted" Jennifer.

4) DNA found in connection to the disappearance and alleged murder

Authorities claim that despite spending a few hours mopping up after the alleged assault on Jennifer at her Canaan home, Fotis left behind two significant pieces of evidence: his DNA on a doorknob and a combination of his and Jennifer's DNA on a kitchen faucet.

He was spotted leaving her home in the neighbors' surveillance footage. Police suspect Fotis was driving, and Jennifer was either dead or unconscious in the backseat. The DNA, blood, and other circumstantial evidence found were enough to build a case against him.

5) Fotis Dulos' suicide note

Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis, was rushed to the hospital on January 28, 2020, due to a medical emergency to get treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning after allegedly attempting suicide at his Farmington, Connecticut, home. He was discovered when authorities conducted a health check at Fotis Dulos' home after he failed to appear for his emergency bail hearing.

Cops found him in the garage through a window. Although the accused wasn't breathing, they conducted CPR and dispatched an ambulance. He reportedly passed away two days later in a hospital in New York City. According to reports, Fotis Dulos prepared a suicide note, proclaiming both his own and others' innocence. It said:

"I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney."

NBC Dateline airs this Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET.

