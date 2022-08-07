ID's Evil Lives Here: How many people did Dustin Duthie kill?

The upcoming episode of Information Discovery's Evil Lives Here, which is set to air on Sunday, August 7, focuses on the notorious Calgary killer Dustin Duthie. Duthie killed his girlfriend, his stepfather and mother in July 2018.

Titled I Found His Confession, the synopsis of the episode on Rotten Tomatoes reads:

''When police arrest Adam Pennylegion's stepbrother, Dustin Duthie, some people blame steroids, but Adam has noticed Dustin heading down a dark path for years.''

The new episode is expected to delve deep into the events that led to the deaths. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about Dustin Duthie's triple murder, his subsequent arrest, and conviction.

(Trigger warning: This article contains information about graphic violence)

ID's Evil Lives Here: What did Dustin Duthie do?

JanetDirks @janetdirks Dustin Duthie, 25, remains under a suicide watch at a Calgary hospital, charged with three counts of second degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, step-father and girlfriend. Friends of the victims are devastated. Police say killings took place a week apart. Dustin Duthie, 25, remains under a suicide watch at a Calgary hospital, charged with three counts of second degree murder in connection with the deaths of his mother, step-father and girlfriend. Friends of the victims are devastated. Police say killings took place a week apart. https://t.co/jEN8STJhAZ

According to CTV News, on July 25, 2018, Dustin Duthie slit his girlfriend Taylor Toller's throat in her condo in Applewood Park, Calgary. He then put her body on the bed and made it look as if she was sleeping. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for five years, according to CBC News.

The surveillance footage from the day Toller died shows the pair holding hands at various times as they went in and out of the Applewood Condo where Toller lived. One of the clips shows Toller crying. Duthie left the condo early in the morning on July 26, 2018, with a black bag. Toller's family started panicking when she apparently went missing.

More than five days after he had killed his girlfriend, Duthie went to his family home and stabbed his mother, Shawn Boshuk, in the kitchen before moving her body into the room. A while later, his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion, with whom Duthie reportedly had a troubled relationship, went to the kitchen to find his stepson cleaning a pool of blood. He was subsequently stabbed and his body was moved to the bathroom. According to CBC News, Duthie also killed the family dog, Odie.

ID's Evil Lives Here: How did Dustin Duthie get arrested?

CTV News @CTVNews



calgary.ctvnews.ca/calgary-triple… A Calgary triple murderer who admitted to slitting his girlfriend's throat and stabbing his mother and stepfather to death has been sentenced to life in prison. A Calgary triple murderer who admitted to slitting his girlfriend's throat and stabbing his mother and stepfather to death has been sentenced to life in prison.calgary.ctvnews.ca/calgary-triple…

Duthie then placed a 911 call and confessed to the murders, following which the police discovered the bodies of Shawn, Alan, and Taylor. Details about the motive behind the murders were not revealed.

Duthie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for killing his stepfather and second-degree murder for killing his mother and girlfriend. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole until 35 years. Per CTV News, Duthie did show signs of remorse during the trial.

Taylor Toller's family put out a statement wherein they speak about the ''insidious'' nature of domestic violence. It states in part (obtained via CBC News):

''We loved Taylor very much. The opportunity to see her grow and thrive was taken from her family, and we are heartbroken. Domestic violence is insidious, and it can happen to anyone. If you have a friend or loved one at risk, know that it can take many attempts to leave, and the most dangerous time can be after that decision is made.''

You can watch Evil Lives Here - I Found His Confession on Investigation Discovery on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 11 PM ET.

