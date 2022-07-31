Evil Lives Here: Where is Morgan Metzer's ex-husband now?

Morgan Metzer's story is all set to be retold in Investigation Discovery fashion in this week's episode of Evil Lives Here. The episode, which airs on July 31, is titled He Pretended to Save Me, and will take a detailed look at Morgan Metzer's brutal assault in the hands of her recently divorced ex-husband on the first day of 2021. Her ex-husband Rodney also had a history of violent outbursts and gaslighting.

Morgan woke up in the early hours of January 1, 2022, to what she described as "every woman’s worse fear." A masked intruder was inside her bedroom. His voice was mechanically distorted. He proceeded to beat and assault her and left her with her hands tied and her face covered with a pillowcase. Her ex-husband miraculously appeared moments later, playing the hero. Authorities, however, later discovered that Rodney Metzer was behind the entire incident.

HARRISON BERGERON, 0302 @Bergeron_2081



Rodney William Metzer, 36, hatched the insane plan in a bid to win back his former flame after a fake cancer diagnosis failed to spark the reconciliation he hoped for, prosecutors said. New York Post @nypost 'Master manipulator' kidnapped ex-wife so he could pretend to save her trib.al/NiDiRQY 'Master manipulator' kidnapped ex-wife so he could pretend to save her trib.al/NiDiRQY https://t.co/jZ3WuKb3W8 If at first you don’t succeedRodney William Metzer, 36, hatched the insane plan in a bid to win back his former flame after a fake cancer diagnosis failed to spark the reconciliation he hoped for, prosecutors said. twitter.com/nypost/status/… If at first you don’t succeed Rodney William Metzer, 36, hatched the insane plan in a bid to win back his former flame after a fake cancer diagnosis failed to spark the reconciliation he hoped for, prosecutors said. twitter.com/nypost/status/…

He pleaded guilty to the charges and accepted a sentence of 70 years.

Who is Rodney Metzer and what did he do to Morgan Metzer?

FOX 5 Atlanta @FOX5Atlanta Morgan Metzer said she woke up early on New Year's Day, 2021, to find a masked man in her bedroom. Cherokee County sheriff's investigators had doubts about her ex-husband Rodney Metzer's story as they interviewed him that morning. fox5atlanta.com/news/evil-live… Morgan Metzer said she woke up early on New Year's Day, 2021, to find a masked man in her bedroom. Cherokee County sheriff's investigators had doubts about her ex-husband Rodney Metzer's story as they interviewed him that morning. fox5atlanta.com/news/evil-live…

Rodney was Morgan's lover from their teen years, who went on to marry her and have two kids with her. Despite their long relationship, things between the two did not work out, and Morgan ultimately filed for divorce. According to sources, Rodney had anger management problems. Morgan soon revealed that, Rodney's outbursts have led her to lock herself and her kids inside a closet in the past.

Rodney also allegedly had a tendency of forcing himself onto Morgan, even when she said no. After their divorce, Rodney went to great lengths to win back her affection, even faking a cancer diagnosis to garner sympathy.

He called the authorities after a masked intruder attacked and assaulted his ex-wife on January 1, 2021. Rodney's presence at the scene at the precise hour of the attack became the prime reason for suspicion. When the authorities questioned him about this, he allegedly said that someone had knocked on his window and screamed her name. The authorities did not believe his statement.

Iak Desire @iakdesire

Georgia man sentenced for attacking ex-wife in disguise, then pretending to be 'hero'



Rodney Metzer has been sentenced to 70 years after pleading guilty to a… FOX NEWS: Georgia man sentenced for attacking ex-wife in disguise, then pretending to be 'hero'Georgia man sentenced for attacking ex-wife in disguise, then pretending to be 'hero'Rodney Metzer has been sentenced to 70 years after pleading guilty to a… ift.tt/3EvNP6m FOX NEWS: Georgia man sentenced for attacking ex-wife in disguise, then pretending to be 'hero'Georgia man sentenced for attacking ex-wife in disguise, then pretending to be 'hero'Rodney Metzer has been sentenced to 70 years after pleading guilty to a… ift.tt/3EvNP6m https://t.co/Y5SvvM2TGD

Sgt. Robert Haugh, one of the main investigating officers, told Rodney:

"There’s no way in Hell that somebody knocks on your window and said her name, and you immediately come over here because you’re going to check on her... And she happens to be bound with a pillowcase over her head by a man who’s disguising his voice."

Rodney soon became the main suspect in the case. Authorities later recovered the same zip-ties from Rodney's apartment as the ones at the crime scene. This, along with his browser history, was enough to lead authorities to charge him. He was already arrested for allegedly lying to investigators about his claim regarding someone knocking on his window.

Investigators also allegedly found a suicide note, which led them to believe that Rodney had initially planned to kill Morgan Metzer before killing himself.

Where is Rodney Metzer now?

Sumner @renmusb1 Georgia: Rodney Metzer who authorities called a “master manipulator” sentenced to 25 yrs in prison after admitting to kidnapping ex-wife so he could pretend to rescue her, a mind-boggling plot he hoped would help him win her back, officials said Thur. 🙄That'll make her run back! Georgia: Rodney Metzer who authorities called a “master manipulator” sentenced to 25 yrs in prison after admitting to kidnapping ex-wife so he could pretend to rescue her, a mind-boggling plot he hoped would help him win her back, officials said Thur. 🙄That'll make her run back! https://t.co/nSTuoRl6U6

In August 2021, in light of all the evidence, Rodney Metzer pleaded guilty to the assault of Morgan Metzer. Authorities charged him with kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated battery, assault, and false imprisonment, among other crimes. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison, with 25 years behind the bars.

He is currently in Augusta State Medical Prison in Grovetown, Georgia. The earliest that he can be released is in 2045.

Evil Lives Here will air on July 31, 2022, on Investigation Discovery.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far