American Dream: The 21 Savage Story- Everything we know so far

The brand-new trailer for the upcoming film American Dream: The 21 Savage Story has finally released. The latest biographical feature is based on the life of rapper 21 Savage and stars Donald Glover and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin. The trailer for the movie provides details about 21 Savage’s journey into the rap music world.

According to IMDB, the synopsis of the film reads:

“Follows 21 Savage's journey from UK birth to US upbringing where he conquers adversity like poverty and crime to attain success in rap music.”

In addition to Glover and McLaughlin, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story has a talented ensemble cast, from Natasha Lyonne to Gail Bean.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story's release date yet to be announced

The trailer for American Dream: The 21 Savage Story opens with a few glimpses of 21 Savage’s life and a music video by the rapper himself. It appears that the rap music clip shown in the trailer will be a pivotal part of the film, as 21 Savage is seen narrating his life journey in it.

Later, there are also scenes in the video featuring Caleb McLaughlin, who appears to be playing the role of teenage 21 Savage. Following that, we see 21 Savage and McLaughlin sitting in a room face-to-face. The rapper is signing rap music, which showcases his early days in the music industry.

In the next scene, Donald Glover is also seen, who is playing the role of adult 21 Savage in the film. The trailer also gives fans an insight into how the rapper got his name, 21 Savage.

The film is based on the life of British-American rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, aka 21 Savage. Born on October 22, 1992, 21 Savage is one of the most influential rappers in the music industry.

He rose to fame with his EP (Extended Play) Savage Mode (2016) in collaboration with producer Metro Boomin. On its release, the extended play ranked 23rd on the Billboard 200.

Following that, he released his debut studio album, Issa Album, in 2017, which ranked number two on the Billboard 200. He also has a collaborative guest feature with rapper Post Malone’s Rockstar, which was nominated for the Grammy Awards.

In 2020, he won the Grammy Award in the Best Rap Song category for his hit song A Lot from the album I Am > I Was (2018).

The ensemble cast of American Dream: The 21 Savage Story stars Donald Glover and Caleb McLaughlin as 21 Savage. According to IMDB, the biographical feature also features Natasha Lyonne, Victoria Pedretti, Chad Lindberg, Young Mazino, Gail Bean, Drew ‘Druski’ Desbordes, and Jabari Banks.

Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori, Fam Udeorji, and Luis Perez added their directorial vision to American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. In addition to directing, Jamal and Stephen have also penned the script for the film, bankrolled by Tara Razavi and Fam Udeorji.

From the talented ensemble cast to the highly anticipated trailer, American Dream: The 21 Savage appears to be a promising film. As of now, no official release date has been announced by the makers, so fans awaiting the film’s debut have to wait a little longer.