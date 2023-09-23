Jason Momoa, Woody Harrelson, and Donald Glover Team Up in Common Ground documentary

Ahead of its limited theatrical screening, Common Ground got its first trailer. Lasting almost three minutes, the promotional clip of the upcoming documentary features several Hollywood actors like Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, and Ian Somerhalder.

Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover appear in a few frames as well. As per the official release, Common Ground is the follow-up to the path-breaking documentary, Kiss the Ground.

The 2020 piece was termed an “optimistic climate documentary” that dealt with the same concept as the upcoming documentary.

Both documentaries are about regenerative agriculture that can reportedly save the topsoil and also combat climate change. Further, both featured Woody Harrelson as the narrator, who spoke about the healing power of soil in Kiss the Ground.

Common Ground brings back the discussion on regenerative agriculture

The trailer of Common Ground lasts 2:54 minutes, and starts with real-life and scary footage of natural calamities, like wildfires, floods, and cyclones, among others. Rosario Dawson appears and says that what she is “about to tell you is a matter of life and death.”

“If the soil dies, we die,” the Ahsoka star sombrely adds.

Laura Dern preparing for Common Ground. (Photo via website)

Numerous scenes follow including a horrifying one that shows a skull in a desert, industrial pollution, and the aftermath of a hurricane (probably Katrina that happened in August 2005 and devastated several areas of the United States and caused 1,392 deaths).

The next few frames establish how the US farming policy has destroyed the health of soil over the years, thanks to the extensive use of pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and other harmful chemicals. A researcher states that upon digging deep, one can find the “pipeline of money” that is being paid by the pesticide industry to the universities.

“They are getting the kind of science that money can buy,” he adds.

After the video convinces with enough fact that the soil has indeed become toxic, the makers provide a solution too: Regenerative agriculture.

As per the literature, regenerative agriculture is a holistic farming system that is concentrated on restoring the soil’s health, ensuring the quality of food, air, and water, alongside improving biodiversity.

By the trailer's end, Jason Momoa, Somerhalder, and Glover point out that this is the apt solution that can benefit the previous, current, and future generations.

Synopsis, crew, and other details

Jason Momoa supporting Common Ground. (Photo via website)

The team attached to Common Ground says that the “sobering yet hopeful" documentary intends to:

“Expose the toxic interconnections of American farming policy, politics, and health, by sharing stories of destruction and healing across the United States and beyond, and how regenerative agriculture and soil health plays a vitally important role in changing these systems for the better.”

The summary adds:

“At its root, it explores how people from different walks of life, different political backgrounds, and different places share one thing in common – the very soil beneath their feet.”

The same theme can be perceived from the trailer for the forthcoming documentary.

Helmed by environmental activist-filmmaking duo Josh and Rebecca Tickell, Common Ground will also feature interviews of regenerative farmer Gabe Brown, Jonathan Lundgren Ph.D., Ray Archuleta, Mark Hyman M.D., and Leah Penniman, among many others.

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Common Ground won the 2023 Human/Nature Award, and now, it's getting a limited theatrical premiere on September 27. Details about its OTT release are not out yet, but like Kiss the Ground, it may hit Netflix too.