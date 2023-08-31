Bleach TYBW fans celebrate as the anime hits #1 on IMDB

According to the latest IMDB rankings, Bleach TYBW anime has grabbed the top spot as the highest-rated anime, overtaking anime titles such as Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hunter X Hunter, and more. It's a moment of celebration for the Bleach fandom who waited for years for the Thousand-Year Blood War anime adaptation.

Produced by the renowned animation studio Pierrot, Bleach TYBW has mesmerized its fanbase and other anime communities with stunning animation and adaptation. The visual splendor of the anime captivated everyone and took the internet by storm, and the latest IMDb rankings are a testament to it.

Fans are elated as Bleach TYBW became the highest-rated anime on IMDB with 9.1/10 ratings

As of this writing, Bleach TYBW has grabbed the top spot for an anime series on IMDb with 9.1 ratings, receiving over 27,000 votes. Adapted from Tite Kubo's manga series, the anime has overtaken several top-rated anime titles, including Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hunter x Hunter, and more.

Despite having the same score as Hunter x Hunter, Attack on Titan, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Bleach TYBW has topped the charts based on the recency ratings. In other words, the anime is still behind in terms of the number of votes collected. Nonetheless, it's a moment of celebration for the fans, as their favorite anime series has got the recognition it deserves.

Many fans have expressed their unbridled joy at seeing the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime on top of the charts on X (formerly known as Twitter). Since they have waited a long time for the final arc's anime adaptation to drop, the reaction is valid. Moreover, some fans noticed that another major shonen anime, One Piece, isn't ranking close to Tite Kubo's Bleach.

While Bleach TYBW has been showered with praises for topping the charts of IMDb as an anime series, some fans quickly pointed out that the anime has received far less amount of votes.

Compared to titles such as Attack on Titan or Fullmetal Alchemist with more than 429,000 and 184,000 votes, respectively, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime has received only 27k plus votes. Although the anime has grabbed the number one spot on the basis of recent ratings, several other titles have more overall rating votes.

Nonetheless, there's no mistake that the anime adaptation of Bleach TYBW has been simply amazing. In addition, the animation studio has treated the final arc of Bleach with immense priority and produced breathtaking animation and visual quality.

About Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War animation

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

At the Jump Festa 22, it was announced that an anime adaptation of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc was in production. This news was accompanied by a stunning and nostalgic trailer and a visual. Finally, the first episode of the anime premiered on October 11, 2023, setting the internet abuzz with excitement.

Produced by Studio Pierrot and helmed by the Director Tomohisa Taguchi, the anime received an incredible reception from the fans for its authentic adaptation and sublime animation quality. Moreover, all the original seiyuu (voice actors) reprised their roles and garnered commendable appreciation from the fanbase.

In a way, the latest anime adaptation of Bleach revitalized the craze for the series and earned the pinnacle of success. Following a successful season last year, Bleach TYBW released its second installment on July 8, 2023.

