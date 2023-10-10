21 Savage first international concert at London O2 Arena: Presale, tickets, dates, venues and all you need to know

21 Savage has announced a new concert in the UK, which is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, UK. The concert will be the singer's first-ever live appearance in the UK and will feature Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold as openers.

The singer announced the new concert, his first since becoming a legal resident of the United States, on his official Instagram page on October 9, 2023:

The presale for the concerts will be available on October 11, 2023, at 09:00 am local time. Interested patrons can register at AXS. General tickets will be available on October 13, 2023, at 09:00 am local time.

21 Savage returning to homeland for the first time in 4 years

21 Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was granted US citizenship after four years. In an exclusive statement to the Associated Press, Charles Kuck, the singer's lawyer, stated regarding the citizenship grant:

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE. His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally "

The singer himself posted a video on Instagram subsequently, titled ' London I'm Coming Home:

Now the singer is set to perform his first show in the UK in celebration, and he's bringing a couple of other artists on the journey. These include DJ Baby Drill and longtime collaborator 21 Lil Harold.

21 Savage was arrested by ICE in 2019 due to an immigration visa overstay following the expiration of his H-4 visa in 2006. In an interview with The Associated Press on October 4, 2019, the rapper stated that child immigrants like him should be automatically granted US citizenship, stating:

"When you’re a child, you don’t know what’s going on. Now, you grow up and got to figure it out. Can’t get a job. Can’t get a license. I’m one of the lucky ones who became successful. It’s a lot of people who can’t. When you ain’t got no choice, you should be exempt."

The singer continued:

"It’s not like I was 30, woke up and moved over here. I’ve been here since I was like 7 or 8, probably younger than that. I didn’t know anything about visas and all that. I just knew we were moving to a new place. I feel like we should be exempt. feel like we should automatically become citizens.”

More about 21 Savage and his career

21 Savage was born on October 22, 1992, in the East London suburb of Plastow and moved to the US at the age of 7 with his mother after his parents separated. The singer attempted education subsequently, but due to extenuating circumstances, dropped out before eventually joining a criminal gang in Atlanta and becoming a cannabis seller.

After his friend was shot dead, the singer began rapping, eventually releasing his debut EP, Savage Mode, on July 15, 2016. The EP gave the rapper a breakthrough, peaking at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

21 Savage achieved commercial acclaim with his debut studio album, Issa Album, which was released on July 7, 2017. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.