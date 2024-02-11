February witnessed many music releases that left a major mark in the industry. These past nine days, from highly anticipated albums to surprise singles, were set ablaze with creative projects.

Weekly Music Radar will highlight 10 of the most unique albums and songs recently dropped by musicians across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more, including Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's highly anticipated Vultures 1 to records like Redemption Song, which is the lead single from the curated soundtrack for Bob Marley's upcoming biopic.

Here is a list of records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks since February 1, 2024:

1. Vultures 1 (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) - Hip/Hop album release

Album cover for 'Vultures 1' by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign (Image via Instagram/@kanyewest)

The 16-track album dropped on February 9 to all streaming platforms except Spotify. Kanye announced the album on his Instagram story, and a couple of hours later, Vultures 1 was released to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms).

The entire album has a run-time of 55 minutes and features artists like Travis Scott, North West, Quavo, Playboi Carti, and more. During the album's rollout, Kanye uploaded two music videos (Talking and Vultures) on YouTube.

The tracklist for Vultures 1 includes the following songs:

Stars

Keys to My Life (Feat. India Love)

Paid

Talking (Feat. North West)

Back to Me (Feat. Freddie Gibbs and Quavo)

Hoodrat

Do It (Feat. Nipsey Hustle and YG)

Paperwork (Feat. Quavo)

Burn

Fuk Sumn (Feat. Playboi Carti and Travis Scott)

Vultures (Feat. Bump J and Lil Durk)

Carnival (Feat. Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid)

Beg Forgiveness (Feat. Chris Brown)

Good (Don't Die)

Problematic

King

2. Coming Home (Usher) - R&B album release

Usher's 'Coming Home' Album Cover (Image via X @Usher)

The 20-track album dropped on February 9 to all streaming platforms via Mega and Gamma. Long-time collaborator LA Reid produced the album, which includes features from 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Junk Kook, Latto, and more.

Usher's 9th studio album runs one hour and six minutes and includes four music videos (Good Good, Risk It All, Ruin, and Standing Next To You).

The tracklist for Coming Home contains the following songs:

Coming Home (Feat. Burna Boy)

Good Good (Feat. Summer Walker and 21 Savage)

A-Town Girl (Feat. Latto)

Cold Blooded (Feat. The Dream)

Kissing Strangers

Keep On Dancin'

Risk It All (Feat. H.E.R)

Bop

Stone Kold Freak

Ruin (Feat. Pheelz)

Big

On The Side

I Am The Party

I Love U

Please U

Luckiest Man

Margiela

Room in a Room

One of Them Ones

Standing Next To You (Remix - Feat. Jungkook)

3. Mood Swings (Little Simz) - R&B album release

Official album cover for 'Mood Swings' uploaded by Little Simz to her X account (Image via X/@LittleSimz)

The 7-track album was released on February 9 to all streaming platforms via Forever Living Originals under an exclusive license to AWAL Recordings Ltd. The EP's run-time is about 15 minutes, and Jakwob is credited as a producer and writer.

The tracklist for Mood Swings includes the following songs:

Mood Swings

Fever

Torch

SOS

I Ain't Feeling It

Power

Far Away

4. Dance Alone (Sia and Kylie Minogue) - Pop single release

The song was released on February 7 as a part of Sia's upcoming 10th studio album, Reasonable Woman. The single features Kylie Minogue and was distributed via Monkey Puzzle Music under an exclusive license to Atlantic Recording Corporation.

5. VENUS (Zara Larsson) - Pop album release

The 12-track album dropped on February 9 and was distributed to all streaming platforms via Sommer House under an exclusive license to Epic Records. You Love Who You Love is the only track on the album with a music video released on YouTube.

The album's run-time is less than 40 minutes, and David Guetta is credited as the only feature for On My Love.

The tracklist for VENUS includes the following songs:

Can't Tame Her

More Than This Was

On My Love (Feat. David Guetta)

Ammunition

None Of These Guys

You Love Who You Love

End Of Time

Nothing

Escape

Soundtrack

Venus

The Healing

Far Away

6. Fear (Logic) - Hip/Hop single release

Fear was released as the lead single for Logic's ninth studio album, Ultra 85, via Three Oh One Productions under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management on February 1. The song dropped along with an accompanying music video directed by Andy Hines, which follows the life and career of a drag queen, Flawless Shade (Tajh Jordan).

The single has racked up over a million streams on Spotify and credits 6ix and Conor Albert as producers.

7. Redemption Song (Bob Marley: One Love; Music Inspired By The Film) - Reggae single release

Redemption Song is a newer rendition of Bob Marley's track from his 1980 album Uprising, which Leon Bridges performed. The single was dropped on February 9 as a part of a seven-track EP titled Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film.

The EP was curated for Bob Marley's upcoming biopic and will be distributed when the film debuts (February 14). The album features artists like Wizkid, Jessie Reyes, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley (Bob Marley's Grandson) performing newer renditions of some of Marley's classic hits.

8. Any Light (Loving) - Alt. Indie Pop album release

Album cover for 'Any Light,' posted to the band's official Instagram (Image via Instagram/@lovingband)

Loving released their sophomore album, Any Light, last Friday (February 9) on all streaming platforms via Last Gang Records Inc. The 10-track album has a run-time of 29 minutes and features the songwriting duo Jesse Henderson and David Parry, taking listeners through an Introspective project similar to their 2016 debut album, Loving.

The tracklist for Any Light includes:

Any Light

Medicine

Uncanny Valley

No Mast

On My Way To You

Gift

To Turn

Ask Directions

The Light In You

Blue

9. Pain & Love 2 (Fivio Foreign) - Hip-Hop album release

Fivio Foreign dropped his second installment to his "Pain & Love" series on February 9. The 10-track album was distributed to all streaming platforms via RichFish LLC and Columbia Records, featuring artists like Vory, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, and more.

The mix-tape has a run-time of less than 30 minutes and currently has one official music video out for his collaboration with Lil Tjay on the track Trauma. Fivio has added three more visualizers for the album on YouTube since its release.

The following songs are featured on the tracklist for Pain & Love 2:

Who Knew

No Love (Feat. Vory)

Trauma (Feat. Lil Tjay)

Could It Be (Feat. Swae Lee)

Same 24 (Feat. Meek Mill)

Get Deady (Feat. 41)

Waiting (Feat. Sheff G)

The Best (Feat. Popcaan)

Pain Pressure (Feat. Rowdy Rebel)

Clutch

10. When The Music Stops (Jxdn) - Pop Rock single release

When The Music Stops is the lead single from Jxdn's second studio album, also titled When The Music Stops. The single was distributed to all streaming platforms via Elektra Records LLC on February 8 and was produced by Travis Barker.

Jxdn also dropped a visualizer for the song on YouTube, dedicated to his close friend, Cooper Noriega, who passed away in June last year.