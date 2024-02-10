Following several delays and over three separate "Listening Events," Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures (Vol.1) has finally arrived at major DSPs titled Vultures 1.

On February 9, the duo, known as ¥$, released their highly anticipated project on all major streaming platforms (Except Spotify). Kanye announced the project through an Instagram Story, which contained a notification he received on his phone that confirmed the project had been delivered to all streaming platforms.

A screenshot posted by Kanye West confirming Vultures has been delivered (Image via kanyewest/Instagram)

The notification stated Vultures 1 was delivered on 2/9/2024 and will be available on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) within 24 - 48 hours. Two hours later, he posted a screenshot from Apple Music, which confirmed the album is currently available for streaming.

The screenshot also showcased the official album cover for Vultures 1. The cover finds Kanye in his Vultures outfit from his recent Chicago listening event, standing alongside his wife Bianca with her back turned to the camera.

A story posted by Ye confirming Vultures by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign is officially out now on Apple Music (Image via kanyewest/Instagram)

The complete tracklist for the new project has been listed below:

Stars

Keys to My Life

Paid

Talking

Back to Me

Hoodrat

Do It

Paperwork

Burn

Fuk Sumn

Vultures

Carnival

Beg Forgiveness

Good (Don't Die)

Problematic

King

Many fans have taken to X to showcase their love and appreciation over the project finally being released after being teased multiple times since October 2023.

Fans excited as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 1 is delivered to DSPs

The album's release has gone viral on social media, with "#Spotify" trending, given that Vultures 1 was released on almost all other DSPs except Spotify. Many fans highlighted their excitement over the project, although a few seemed confused over the new tracklist.

One user seemed to question why the highly anticipated track Everybody, previewed at almost all listening events and on social media, was left off the project.

Reactions from Spotify users were immense, from memes to concerns about whether the project will ever be released on the streaming platform. Fans were visibly upset that Vultures 1 wasn't released on Spotify.

A few fans even poked fun at Spotify users, clowning them with memes highlighting their distress at Vultures 1 not being available on the streaming platform.

Several fans debated the future of Vultures, with many speculating the three volumes will be a multipart project. They appeared to assume that the previously teased songs will appear on Volume 2 and Volume 3 of the project, which will be released on March 8 and April 5.

Everybody, River, and Dead (Feat. Lil Durk and Future) are some of the significant songs previously teased that were left off the project.

A few users appeared to critique the album by citing how the production on Vultures 1 doesn't feel complete. Many fans seemed confused over the new album art, with one user claiming that Kanye getting hacked is a reason for the cover of Vultures 1 being different.

This rumor was quite quickly denounced when fans flooded X with screenshots confirming the cover art was photographed by Aus Taylor. Aus reposted the cover on his Instagram with an edited caption, which initially read,

"VULTURES VOLUME 1 ALBUM COVER PHOTOGRAPHED BY AUS TAYLOR ye dawg thank you so much for trusting me blindly"

As fans rejoice over the release of Vultures first edition from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, many seemed upset that their favorite teasers didn't make the cut.

