Meek Mill seems to have more music lined up for fans after the rapper took to X on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, to announce he'll be dropping music in two weeks. Although the announcement was made yesterday, it's unclear what music the rapper has cooking up. However, we know that any new song from Meek will mark his first official music release for the year. Fans are excited as their favorite rapper gears up for his first 2024 release.

The rapper, known for hits like All Eyes On You, Dreams And Nightmares, Going Bad, and Shaq & Kobe, announced his intention to have music released this month, citing how he raps better than he tweets.

Fans react to Meek Mill teasing new music this month

Meek Mill has been creating quite a buzz lately, with the rapper promoting a new weed strain to complement his latest album and hinting at the possibility of dropping new music later in January.

Fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for more information from the rapper regarding his latest teaser, with one user on X writing, "Please let it be inspiring." Dedicated Meek Mill fans are expressing their hyped emotions by letting the rapper feel their love and support through tweets.

One fan even seemed to show love for Meek Mill's past work by bringing up the 2013 hit song Dreams And Nightmares, testing the rapper to outperform the anthemic soundtrack with his new release.

It appeared that not every fan shared the same enthusiasm and excitement for this news. Quite a few users criticized the rapper by highlighting past instances where Meek would hype fans by promising new music but failed to deliver on his promises. One user wrote, "Most times you just be out here cappin."

Although his announcement received mixed opinions from fans and critics, most comments on his post showcase the fanbase's love and support for the rapper.

The hip-hop community is eagerly anticipating further details from the Dreams And Nightmares rapper on what he has in store for them this year. Given that Meek's fans have been blowing up his X feed with questions regarding an upcoming music release, it seems the wait for more information could be just around the corner.

Musician, performer, and entrepreneur: More about Meek Mill's 16-year rap career

Robert Rihmeek Williams, famously known as Meek Mill, is a dynamic American rapper representing Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Born on May 6, 1987, he initially caught the attention of the music industry under T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records before ultimately joining forces with Rick Ross' Maybach Music Group in February 2011.

Meek Mill attending the Fast Company Innovation Festival in 2019 (Image via Getty / Brad Barket)

Meek was initially part of the group "BloodHoundz," which eventually led to a solo career that positioned him as one of Philadelphia's most sought-after underground rap artists. The Flamerz series and his debut mixtape, Flamerz 1, featuring the hit single In My Bag, marked the inception of his impactful presence in the music scene.

Despite facing obstacles, including a seven-month jail sentence, Meek continued to rise. His third mixtape, Flamerz 2.5, showcased chart-topping hits, while his debut album, Flamerz 3 - Hottest In America – Gangster Grill Edition, was eagerly anticipated for release on January 19, 2010.

The rapper's resilience and undeniable talent garnered recognition from prominent record labels such as Grand Hustle and Warner Brothers Records, with the rapper receiving a Grammy nomination for "Best Rap Album" at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards for his hit record Championships.

Looking to the future, Meek envisions establishing the Meek Mill Foundation to mentor young males, emphasizing the importance of education over incarceration.