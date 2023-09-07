Fact check: Did LeBron James get nominated for a Grammy? Finding out the truth

LeBron James loves music. Over the past years, he has often said that he listens to different genres for motivation, to relax and to get inspiration from.

“King James” has been known to listen to hip-hop, R&B, jazz, rap, rock and even country. The NBA superstar, though, has never been a recording music artist.

Buttcrack Sports, a troll site on “X,” recently posted a photo of James with the caption:

"BREAKING: LeBron James has been nominated for a Grammy Award for "Forever".

James could very well get a nomination from the music industry’s most prestigious awarding body, but he hasn’t earned that yet. The post is unquestionably to troll the four-time MVP and his legion of fans.

Buttcrack Sports’ joke is hilarious but even more rib-tickling are some of the fans’ remarks who bought into the fake news. One fan passionately declared:

“MY KING GETTING A GRAMMY”

LeBron James has built a resume that is considered GOAT-worthy by many. His talents, at least what is publicly known, have been limited to the basketball court. James’ singing and rapping skills have not resulted yet in a song worthy of Grammy consideration.

James isn’t shy to show off some of his dance moves and lip-synching skills. He has even danced, sung and rapped in front of fans. The LA Lakers superstar, though, is not even sniffing a Grammy nomination.

LeBron James did win a Razzie Award

LeBron James is also into movies. He has produced and even starred in films. In 2021, Space Jam: A New Legacy was released by Warner Bros. in the US. It followed the original footsteps of the Michael Jordan-starred Space Jam that came out in 1996.

James’ acting earned him not one but two Razzie awards. He bagged the “Worst Actor” and “Worst Screen Couple” trophies. The basketball superstar’s film also landed the “Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.”

While the Oscars honor the best films and actors, the Razzies are its opposite. The awards were something the NBA's all-time leading scorer could have done without. Still, he could take comfort that other basketball superstars have taken this path before.

Dennis Rodman once bagged three Razzies trophies while Shaquille O’Neal was nominated for one.

After raking in a slew of not-so-desirable acting awards, perhaps James could try his hand at something else. Who knows if a Grammy nomination might no longer be a troll aimed at him by someone who just loves to poke the “Chosen One.”

