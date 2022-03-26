"LeBron James was the MVP in both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Couple" - 'King James' wins 2 Razzie Awards for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

LeBron James has won a lot of awards during his 19-year career in the NBA. He's expected to add more to his resume as he continues to play in the league for a few more years. However, "The King" added a couple of unwanted awards to his trophy cabinet for his performance in the movie "Space Jame: A New Legacy."

Twenty five years following the release of "Space Jam" featuring Michael Jordan, James followed in the footsteps of his childhood idol in the sequel. He starred in "Space Jame: A New Legacy" alongside Looney Tunes characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Tweety Bird last year.

The movie was negatively received by critics and panned at the box office, earning just $162.8 million against a budget of $150 million. "Space Jame: A New Legacy" was also nominated for Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel at the 2022 Golden Raspberry Awards or Razzies.

James received two nominations for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo with any member of the Looney Tunes. And on Saturday, a day before the Academy Awards, the Razzies announced their winners.

"The King" won the Razzies for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo, while the movie won Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. The Razzies announced:

"Dribbling into second place with three “wins” was Space Jam: A New Legacy, more of a remake than a sequel, called out as a 115-minute commercial for all things WarnerMedia. Basketball phenom LeBron James was the MVP in both Worst Actor and Worst Screen Couple (along with all those cartoon co-stars and product plugs) while the film itself was chosen Worst Remake/Rip-Off or Sequel."

KUWAIT TIMES @kuwaittimesnews When #LeBronJames stepped into Michael Jordan's giant shoes for "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy", a Razzie probably isn't the movie award he had in mind. The annual tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, "honor" the worst in film. When #LeBronJames stepped into Michael Jordan's giant shoes for "Space Jam 2: A New Legacy", a Razzie probably isn't the movie award he had in mind. The annual tongue-in-cheek Razzies, or Golden Raspberry Awards, "honor" the worst in film. https://t.co/sPYSSok7MA

LeBron James' Hollywood career

LeBron James at the 2016 ESPYS

Before "Space Jam: A New Legacy," LeBron James has had done a few movie and TV appearances. James made his Hollywood debut in 2015 in the movie "Trainwreck" as a fictionalized version of himself. He also voiced Gwangi in the animated film "Smallfoot" in 2018.

On television, "The King" has hosted "Saturday Night Live" and appeared in shows such as "Entourage" and "Survivor's Remorse." He also voiced himself in animated shows like "The Simpsons," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "The Cleveland Show" and "Teen Titans Go!."

In addition to his acting credits, James established SpringHill Company, a production company, alongside Maverick Carter. SpringHill will produce five upcoming movies starting in 2022. These movies are "House Party," "Hustle," Black Ice," "Blood Count" and "New Kid."

Maybe James would use his Razzies win as a motivation to become better at acting and producing. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Mike Conley have all won Academy Awards. Bryant won Best Animated Short Film with "Dear Basketball" in 2018, while Durant and Conley were two of the producers for "Two Distant Strangers," which won Best Short Film - Live Action last year.

