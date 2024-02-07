A breakdown of Logic's new single 'Fear'

On February 2, Logic (also known as Bobby) released the first single from his ninth studio album, Ultra 85. The album was announced through a series of hidden posts on the artist's official website, Babel.

Ultra 85 will be the rapper's first major release since 2023's College Park and will reportedly be the conclusion of his "Ultra 85 saga," which began with 2014's Under Pressure.

The latest release, announced through Bobby's social media accounts, dropped with a music video directed by Andy Hines. The track showcases Logic's signature fast-paced lyrical delivery, touching on themes like the impact of societal judgment, emotional maturity, and inclusiveness.

The lead single, produced by 6ix and Conor Albert, was distributed to all streaming platforms with the assistance of Three Oh One Productions LLC (under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management).

Breaking down the lyrics and meanings behind Logic's Fear

This review will take readers through the song by breaking down the lyrics into parts to help derive a deeper understanding of what the rapper means by the term "fear."

The lyrics provided in this review were added to the music video's description on YouTube, which can be attributed to the life and career of a drag queen Flawless Shade (Tajh Jordan).

The music video adds a greater depth to the song as viewers are taken through "A Day in the Life of Tajh," showcasing their attitude towards the life and career they've chosen to pursue. The video opens with Tajh joyfully dancing to Fear while preparing for another night's performance.

Fear is a complex production that delves into multiple themes, which include:

Mental Health Societal Backlash Success and Fame Public Backlash Emotional Maturity Freedom of Expression Gender Inclusiveness Violent Crimes

Title

Screenshot from the 'Fear' music video (Image via YouTube/@logic)

The title, Fear, indicates the rapper's fear of society judging him and his choices. Logic expresses his desire to be free of fear throughout the song, citing multiple examples of how being afraid held him back in his career.

The music video adds to this theme by alluding to problems people from the LGBTQ+ community face when trying to live a normal life.

Breaking down the song along with highlights from events showcased in the music video

[Chorus]

Screenshot of Tajh dancing while listening to 'Fear' during their morning routine (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"I can't let you hold me back (oh no), I can't let you hold me back (no more) / I can't let you hold me back (oh no), I can't let you hold me back (no more)"

Bobby opens the track with a very straightforward chorus, where the same line is repeated four times. The rapper's refusal to be constrained by external forces echoes throughout the chorus, with sentiments of empowerment and self-assertion.

This adds to the visuals of the song, where Tajh appears oblivious to the world, dancing around their apartment while preparing breakfast.

[Verse 1]

Screenshot of Tajh preparing their wig for the night's performance (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"Take a minute and think about what you're doing and why you're doing it, and why you pursuing it. Is you really happy? / I been all around the world and back again. I rap it in a microphone and let 'em know that if you're coming at me I'ma never give up"

The production finds Logic rapping over a high BPM track, which complements the fast flow and rhyme schemes he incorporates. The artist urges listeners to reflect on their actions, prompting them to consider why they pursue certain paths in life and whether those pursuits truly bring them fulfillment.

The rapper emphasizes his resilience by recounting major experiences that pursuing music brought him. He asserts that regardless of the challenges or criticisms he faces, he will persevere.

Screenshot of Tajh practicing their dance routine for the night's performance (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"Give a damn if I gotta live up to every single one of your expectations. I remember the moment of my life. The moment of eyesight, all up in the spotlight. People think we gotta be the perception, what you need is an intervention"

In these lines, Bobby reflects on pivotal moments in his life, particularly times he's been in the spotlight. He acknowledges the scrutiny that comes with fame, criticizing the notion that individuals need to conform to perceptions or images.

He suggests an intervention is needed to shift society's attitudes away from imposing unrealistic standards on individuals.

Tajh's story adds a deeper layer to this narrative. The video implies that even though society may have its impositions on people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, the performer doesn't appear to let those external pressures prevent them from staying honest with the person they truly are.

Screenshot of Tajh's dance routine which begins to lean into self-embracing choreography (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"Everything that you doin' better be with intention. I hope every single one of you payin' attention"

Logic ends his verse by suggesting that everything one does should be deliberate. He invites listeners to pay attention, underscoring the significance of the themes brought forward in his verse.

In the music video, the song pauses for a couple of seconds for viewers to see Tajh completely embracing themselves. Logic's words seem to have resonated with the performer on a deeper level, as they appear to be in a state of peace and bliss.

[Bridge]

Screenshot of Tajh working at a local Diner (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"I used to move a certain way because I was afraid. That I would not be loved the way that I deserve to be / Until the day the fear deserted me, deserve to be free. And do whatever the fuck I wanna do when I wanna do it / When it come to the world and creativity"

The bridge finds the rapper reflecting on his past behavior, confessing that his actions were influenced by a fear of not being loved by society and his fans.

Similarly to how Logic eventually accepted who he was through a journey of personal growth, the video shows how Tajh too seems to have found freedom in expressing themselves through mediums of dance and performance.

The rapper brings back his four-liner chorus at the end of the bridge before beginning the second verse.

[Verse 2]

Screenshot of Tajh closing up shop before leaving for the nightclub's performance (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"I'm just tryna do my best, baby. Ain't no wonder why I'm so stressed lately, life we livin' hard. This life we livin' hard / I don't know why I always lie to myself and callin' anybody for you. My homies runnin' 'round, doin' shit we weren't supposed to do"

The production of the song takes a major turn from its fast-paced, hyperactive drum pattern to a smoother, more mellow, jazz-infused beat.

Logic begins to sing in the second verse, expressing his vulnerability and a sense of frustration over his failed efforts to maintain a positive outlook on life. He admits to deceiving himself, perhaps in an attempt to cope with the harsh realities he faces.

Although the lyrics have introspective tones, the music video appears more happy and upbeat as Tajh wraps up work at a local diner and heads home to pack up and prepare for the night's performance.

Screenshot of Tajh getting ready backstage (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"Gettin' high all night, then we turn on the local news. 'Nother brother gunned down, don't know what we supposed to do. Tryna make it out / .45 in the waistband, out of place, man. I'm just tryna live my life and do it right"

Logic paints a vivid picture, underscoring the cycle of violence and despair that plague his environment. The rapper describes a scene where he spends his night getting high with friends, only to be confronted with the grim news of another community member being fatally shot.

The second verse, although thematically different from what's being showcased in the music video, provides a wavy musical background to the scenes that unfold. Viewers get to witness the complete process of Tajh transforming (physically) into their performing alter-ego, Flawless.

Screenshot of Tajh setting their wig, sitting in full make-up (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"I know you heard me, I know they all heard me now"

In this closing line, Logic emphasizes that his message is clear and has been heard by the world and those around him. There's a sense of assurance in his words, as he showcases a desire to lead by example despite the challenges he faces.

As Bobby's verse ends, we see Tajh's performance as Flawless begin. Flawless walks out on stage, completely embracing their new personality, to an audience celebrating in awe.

[Outro]

Screenshot of Tajh fully transformed into "Flawless" about to emerge on stage (Image via YouTube/@logic)

"Get out this place. Been dreaming of that finest space. Paradise, Paradise, help me get out this place (x2)"

The outro for the song hints at themes from the Ultra 85 project, referring to "Space" and "Paradise." The project revolves around a sci-fi story set in the future where two travelers, Kai and Thomas, are traversing through space looking for "Paradise" (a fictional planet) in hopes of finding a new Earth.

Logic could be hinting at Paradise not being what the travelers had hoped for it to be with the line, "Get out this place."

In conclusion, Fear marks a significant moment in Logic's musical career through both the use of introspective lyricism and captivating visuals. The story of Tajh is polarizing and instantly captures the viewer's attention by showcasing an individual oblivious to societal judgment while pursuing their ambitions.

As the lead single for Ultra 85, the song has done well in capturing certain themes his upcoming album aims to delve into.

