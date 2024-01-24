Fivio Foreign has finally released his first song for 2024 with a Meek Mill collab titled Same 24. The song is a follow-up to his 2023 project titled Without Warning, which was released in May last year.

The song was produced by Saint Cardona and Lala the DJ, creating a soulful melody that perfectly matched the energy both rappers brought to the track. Fivio delivers a heartfelt letter to the people he considers friends with well-structured lyrics and a candid delivery, capturing the essence of what he considers "Fake Friends."

His collaboration with Meek Mill was a nice touch to the track since both artists succeeded after coming up in tough neighborhoods. Their experiences allow Meek's lyrics to bring more depth to the track.

The track was released on January 19 and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment, controlled by record labels RichFish and Columbia Records. The song is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the writer's opinion of Fivio Foreign's newly released track.

Breaking down the lyrics and meanings behind Fivio Foreign's Same 24

This review will take readers through the individual verses of each artist by breaking down their lyrics into parts. It will help derive a deeper understanding of what the rappers are trying to convey through this song.

While the lyrics have not yet received official confirmation from any streaming platform, they've been cross-referenced with Genius (an online music encyclopedia) to ensure they are accurately represented.

Same 24 sees both rappers reflecting on their rise to success, delving into themes of:

Mental Health Struggles of Success False Friendships Public Backlash Wealth Life of Crime Drug Abuse

Trigger Warning: The following song review is rated Explicit. Viewer Discretion is advised.

Title

A still captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

The title, Same 24, appears to allude to the fact that Fivio deals with issues like "Fake Friendships" and the "Flaws of Fame" on a day-to-day basis.

He feels the same way 24/7 and expresses these feelings in his verse.

Breaking down Fivio Foreign's Verse

Fivio opens on the track with a well-structured rhyme scheme and straightforward delivery, highlighting his storytelling abilities.

His simple flow and cadence invite the listeners into an emotional atmosphere he creates around issues he deals with every day.

A still captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"If everybody demons, I'ma call this hell. How I get rich off of a skill that I taught myself? I remember when I couldn't even afford this belt. I ain't had the best drip, but I wore it well."

"Yeah, I brought that pain with me. I'd rather sleep alone than have the wrong b*tch layin' with me."

Fivio starts the song with a straightforward message on people questioning his rise to fame and how it never affected him since his confidence led him to success.

He also adds that finding the right partner is crucial and that he would rather be alone than be with the wrong person.

Fivio Foreign captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"Different walks of life, but ni**as is from the same city. I take him out the game for good, that ni**a keep on playin' with me. I been through all type of sh*t, fake friends, new opps, the wrong type of b*tch."

"Goin' live, ShadeRoom, I lost likes and sh*t. I got famous, friends died, I lost life to this."

He sympathizes with the fact that the people around him come from different environments and living conditions. However, he also aggressively states his unwillingness to sit down and take unnecessary heat from critics because his own experiences of loss, grief, and fame have taught him a lot.

A still captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"And everybody actin' funny. Always get mad when I tell 'em that they actin' funny. And they gon' hate me with their soul, but they gon' ask for money. And when I tell 'em ni**as "No," they say I'm actin' funny."

"Like I don't know the real truth. Like I don't know the sh*t that I survived would've killed you. I got rich, but when I was broke, I was on them pills too. To walk a mile in my feet, you had to steal shoes."

As the verse progresses, he begins to delve into the Fake friendships he sees surrounding him.

The rapper explains how people only want him around because he's successful and cites that they treat him differently if he ever denies them their materialistic requests.

Fivio Foreign captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"We got the same twenty-four hours, ni**a. Why what's mine gotta be ours, ni**a? Talkin' 'bout ni**as need help, ni**a, I was "ni**as". But I rose out of the dirt, give me my flowers, ni**a. I see you hatin', ni**a, just admit it."

"How you playin' victim to a crime that you committed? How you mad about a life that you ain't livin'? And how you tell me how to spend a bag that you ain't gettin'? Even my family couldn't stand me. I feel like only Instagram understand me."

Halfway into the song, he finally begins to break down the track's title by explaining his understanding of Same 24.

He explains that we all have the same 24 hours, and the only difference between him and his critics, and why they hate him so much, is that he worked harder than them and made the most of those 24 hours.

A still captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"They kill me in they raps, but I don't believe the cap. 'Cause every time I'm out, I'm never hidin' where I'm at. And they be talkin' crazy every day behind my back. But every time I see 'em, ni**as always give me dap."

"Can I live? All that stupid sh*t I did. I iced out the gang before I iced out my kids. I packed out a show before I packed out my fridge. And they sayin' they need more, that's some disrespectful sh*t. Like b*tch, I pay the rent, how you put my bags out and sh*t?"

Foreign's aggressiveness is heavily accentuated in these bars as he reflects on how people around him will never truly have his back.

There is clear evidence of self-loathing in these lines as he explains he wanted to provide for others before he provided for his family and himself, counting it as a major failure in his life.

Fivio Foreign captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"I brought you back in my life, how you want me back out the crib? I'm tryna be a good ni**a, why you wanna spazz out and glitch? Actin' like it's nothin', I don't just pass out this gift. Damn, this what I waited for? Huh."

"To get money and get hated more? Everybody I thought loved me is wagin' war. If I knew this what it was, I'd have been stayin' poor. If I knew this what it was, I'd have been stayin' poor."

The ending of the verse sees the rapper realize all his acts of goodwill would never be respected.

He seems to see the world in a different light now as he states how his success has led to his peers beginning to hate him. He then states that if he knew this would've been the outcome, he'd have preferred staying poor.

Breaking down Meek Mill's Verse.

Meek Mill comes into the song towards its flag end with a small but effective verse that captures the style and themes Fivio wanted to convey with this track.

A still captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"If I knew this what it was, I'd have been sayin' more. If I thought it was a game, I would've been playin' more. I'm really hot 'cause I grew up without the fan on. I'm really 'bout to pull my Glock out on the landlord."

"I'm really like that, tell my mama we ain't stayin' poor. I feel like the G.O.A.T. every single time I cut that Lamb' on. Urn be on my dresser since he was present on my standoffs. My granny house a mil', she ain't even know I could rap my a** off."

Meek's verse begins with clever wordplay, which picks up on the rhyme schemes left by Fivio in his last two lines.

However, Meek contradicts Fivio's ideals by bringing in a more braggadocious style to his lyricism by flexing his wealth and current status on all his critics. He even goes as far as to proclaim himself as the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time).

Fivio Foreign captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"You shi**in' me? I was super broke, I took that cast off. Started sellin' work, you hit this sh*t, you probably blast off. Auntie, she got seven homies, three, and I still passed off. Knowin' she won't pay me, but I'm knowin' I'm a rap star."

"Switchy on they block got ni**as runnin' like they track stars. You spin too many times, we drill your whip up like it's Nascar."

Meek begins to bring a little humility into his verse by explaining that his right to be so braggadocious is justified because he started his career with no wealth or possessions.

He states that he always believed he was a "rap star," while hinting at a life of criminal activity that plagued the streets of South Philadelphia, the city he grew up in.

Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"Ff-ff-ff, shoot your sh*t up on the dashboard. My youngin' tryna crash and he can't wait to go on this crash course. Ff-ff-ff, shoot your sh*t up on the dashboard. My youngin' tryna crash and he can't wait to go on this crash course."

He ends his verse with a similar line to Foreign's but with an added Meek flair. He adlibs the sounds of guns firing while he alludes to the fact that the people who ride for him die for him.

Meek's verse showed a different take on friendships and relationships as compared to Foreign, who seemed to believe everybody around him was fake and needy. Meek believes that everybody around him will always be on his side.

Outro

A still captured from the "Same 24" Music Video (Image via YouTube/@fivioforeign)

"Huh, Fivio Foreign, Meek Mills, ni**a. Viral. Moral of the story, though. I got no sympathy for you b*tch-a** ni**as. Yeah."

"Oh, yeah, when you, you ni**as pick a side too, ni**a. Ha, you b*tch-a** ni**as. And when you pick a side, stay there, ni**a. You know what time I'm on, you know my side, ni**a."

Foreign comes in for his final say on the song with a spoken word outro addressing his critics and haters. He states he has no sympathy for the fake people surrounding him and wishes them to choose their sides carefully, which perfectly wraps up Same 24.

The collaboration and a soulful production by Saint Cardona and Lala the DJ provides a perfect backdrop for a reflection on personal relationships.

Meek Mill's contribution provides a different POV on personal relationships, making Same 24 a compelling narrative that invites listeners into this heartfelt chapter of Fivio's career and solidifies his place in the rap game.