"Bro ego is insane": James Harden's Jay-Z-adjacent 'system' wordplay causes NBA Twitter riot

James Harden has started his LA Clippers tenure by making the headlines even before making his on-court debut. Harden joined the team via trade a couple of days ago.

The Philadelphia 76ers moved him, Filip Petrusev and PJ Tucker for Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-rounders, a 2029 pick swap and an additional first-rounder from the OKC Thunder.

James Harden had long coveted the Clippers this offseason. It gave him a chance to unite with his fellow South California natives Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Meanwhile, the Clippers were reportedly the only team coveting the former MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harden has transitioned into a full-time point guard, but the Clippers already have those services provided by Westbrook. If the awkward on-court fit wasn't enough, Harden's latest comments have only fueled naysayers' doubts about the team's chemistry.

“I am a creator on the court ... I am not a system player. I am a system," James Harden told reporters (h/t Malika Andrews).

The statement resonated closely with rapper Jay-Z's "I'm not a businessman, I am the business" lyric from the song Diamonds From Sierra Leone by Kanye West.

Expand Tweet

Not everyone was too excited about Harden's fit in their current system. The Clippers already play with three ball-dominant players. 'The Beard' has barely played off the ball, especially over the last three seasons. Now Harden's latest comments have left several NBA fans stunned about how he would fit with the team.

"Bro ego is insane," one fan Tweeted.

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

James Harden will have to be a part of the system to make things work in LA

James Harden might have a different perspective than how things could go for him at the LA Clippers. At this stage of his NBA career, Harden is no longer the explosive scoring force he once was, especially during his Houston Rockets days. The nine-time All-Star is a true point guard.

Harden may have to undergo a transition with the Clippers where he plays the two more than the one if they are to start their star quartet together. Harden is a better shooter than Russell Westbrook. The latter also has better chemistry with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, helping him assist the star duo better.

Pushing Westbrook off the ball might hinder his impact as it did during the 2017 MVP's LA Lakers stint. Ty Lue must ensure everyone's on the same page moving forward. The ceiling for this group is a championship, but they could fall behind just as easily if there are chemistry issues with their stars from the get-go.