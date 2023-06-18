"Y'all too deep on this internet": Kylie Jenner and Tory Lanez TikTok drama explained as video leaves internet divided

American socialite Kylie Jenner left the internet divided after she shared a social media post with an unreleased Tory Lanez song. On June 16, the 25-year-old star took to her TikTok handle to share a video of herself with a supposed Lanez song playing in the background.

Although she did not tag or name the song in the video, the lyrics allegedly read:

"Do u not realize it hurts me when you see you go out/'Cause you have the time of your life only when I’m not around."

Messy_Oodles @EInducemen44923 Kylie Jenner Has Come Up Under A Lot Of Fire For Having A Tory lanez Song On Her TikTok Knowing The Situation Between Him And Megan Thee Stallion She Was There That Night Hanging With Them When It Took Place Kylie Jenner Has Come Up Under A Lot Of Fire For Having A Tory lanez Song On Her TikTok Knowing The Situation Between Him And Megan Thee Stallion She Was There That Night Hanging With Them When It Took Place https://t.co/N7mX4HKQVB

In the video, Jenner can be seen sitting in her car and using face filters that alter her appearance.

As per news outlet XXL Magazine, a TikTok user named swaveyto allegedly posted the song in May 2023 and wrote that it was an unreleased track by Tory Lanez called Hurts Me.

The social media post by Kylie Jenner sparked controversy online with several people taking sides in this situation. One of the users commented:

Internet reactions on Kylie Jenner listening to Tory Lanez's unreleased song

After the video of Kylie Jenner playing Tory Lanez's unreleased song on her Tiktok video went viral, the internet was divided. Several users slammed the beauty mogul for disrespecting Megan Thee Stallion and openly taking sides with the disgraced rapper.

Others sided with Jenner and supported her for playing the song, with many suggesting that she might not have been aware that it was Lanez. Some users also slammed the critics saying people don't notice others when they play R. Kelly's songs, who is a convicted s*x offender.

, @Zvbear Kylie Jenner supporting Tory Lanez knowing the hate she’ll receive, that’s a woman who knows about principle Kylie Jenner supporting Tory Lanez knowing the hate she’ll receive, that’s a woman who knows about principle

The controversial video comes after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the duo began arguing at a pool party thrown by Kylie Jenner in July 2020.

The argument escalated quickly once they left the party and sat in a Cadillac SUV, and Megan was shot in their altercation.

Tory Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possessing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm in an exceedingly negligent manner to cause bodily harm.

The rapper faces a minimum of nine years in prison and a maximum of 22 years, as well as potential deportation back to Canada.

