"They should add another 10 years": Tory Lanez in line for 13 year prison sentence as court docs reveal ambush plan with DaBaby 

Tory Lanez will be now possibly sentenced to 13 years after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The sentencing was requested by the prosecutors and the results for the same shall be out in the upcoming week, based on what the judge decides.

Meanwhile, The Daily Beast has also obtained a few legal documents which revealed that Lanez and rapper DaBaby tried to attack Megan Thee Stallion at the Rolling Loud music festival in 2021.

The State of California has already filed a sentencing memorandum that stated that Lanez went to the event in July 2021 and was also seen with DaBaby before that. It further stated that while Megan was performing, Lanez crossed the security and reached the green room.

The Appellate court has rejected Tory Lanez request to disqualify the judge who is to sentence him next week for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.



This means that the pint-sized rapper will still be sentenced June 13th and the judge who will be making the decision is

The document mentioned that the security and green room were located 100 yards away from the stage in violation of a protective order, adding that Lanez and DaBaby tried to run on top of the stage as Megan was busy with her performance. The memo stated that Megan was scared after learning about the violation of the protective order:

"The defendant has failed to exhibit any remorse, which begs the question whether any of the apologies he directed to the victim in his text message and jail call were genuine."

While prosecutors have asked for a sentencing of 13 years, the public has been reacting to the same on Twitter, with one of them saying that 10 more years should be included.

Tory Lanez was arrested in 2020 on charges of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez was arrested in July 2020 following a house party. An injured Megan Thee Stallion was also with him at the time. Upon searching Lanez, police also discovered a weapon in his possession. However, Megan was silent at the time.

A month after Lanez was arrested, Megan revealed through Instagram that she was shot by Lanez. Although Lanez denied the accusations, charges including assault and firearm use were imposed on him in 2020. The hearing was eventually delayed.

However, Lanez's career was badly affected because of Megan's claims and he was arrested in April 2022 for violation of a protective order. He was released later. In December 2022, several charges were imposed on Lanez that were related to assault and weapon possession.

The guilty verdict against Tory Lanez was criticized by his father Sonstar Peterson who began to protest outside the court. Tory's stepmother was also present at the place and the duo claimed that the system was unfair and the prosecutors were wrong.

Social media, however, has seen an overwhelming amount of support pouring in for Megan, with many reacting to the potential sentencing:

girltee @taunnatee @itsKenBarbie Us hotties sat back and patiently waited for years for Megan to get justice and it's finally happening like we knew it would @itsKenBarbie Us hotties sat back and patiently waited for years for Megan to get justice and it's finally happening like we knew it would https://t.co/lnvmRObL5c

ctrlrowe @ctrlrowe_ @itsKenBarbie Should have just owned up and took a plea shorty @itsKenBarbie Should have just owned up and took a plea shorty

💞 @NotHerAgainDamn @itsKenBarbie Megan next album will be called 13 years with 13 songs @itsKenBarbie Megan next album will be called 13 years with 13 songs

It’s Costella @BmoreCostella @itsKenBarbie Instead of showing some humility and remorse, he doubled down on his arrogance and gaslighting. Consequences finally caught up with him. @itsKenBarbie Instead of showing some humility and remorse, he doubled down on his arrogance and gaslighting. Consequences finally caught up with him.

Tory Lanez has released seven albums so far

Tory Lanez released his debut album, I Told You, in 2016. He continued to release more albums like Chixtape 5, Alone at Prom, and more. His latest album, Sorry 4 What was released in September last year.

He has also released several mixtapes alongside five EPs. He is famous for singles like Say It, Shooters, Pa Mi, Freaky, Melee, Do the Most, No Switches, It Doesn't Matter, and more.

