Where to watch AGT: Fantasy League? Streaming platforms explored

When America's Got Talent has reached its 18th season, clips from AGT: Fantasy League, have been doing rounds on the internet. It shows the Spice Girls fame Mel B as a part of the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, which has added to the curiosity of its loyal fanbase.

This AGT spin-off finally made its premiere on January 1, 2024, on NBC at 8 pm where its following episodes will air every Monday at the same time. AGT Fantasy League is a fresh take on the show, with tweaks in the format that make it even more interesting.

AGT: Fantasy League is going to be only eight episodes long. Each episode will be 2 hours long and can also be caught on NBC.com, live and on-demand, and on Peacock, Fubo TV, and Sling.

All the platforms AGT: Fantasy League can be watched on

AGT Fantasy League can be streamed on NBC.com live at 8 pm and on-demand on Fubo TV which is almost a replacement to cable with the myriad of channels it gives access to. It has a free 30-day trial option for those who want to watch the show for free, Fubo TV's subscription starts from $74.99 onwards which gives the user access to 150+ channels including live sports streaming.

Sling is a cheaper option of the two with monthly subscriptions starting at $40. It doesn't have any free trials but lets the users subscribe to their first month for $20. Sling's base subscription gives access to 30+ channels.

With Mel B participating, AGT: Fantasy League promises to be an entertaining competition between the fan-favorite judges. There are plot twists in the audition rounds of the show, where the judges get a chance to steal each other's contestants!

If a judge presses the Golden Buzzer on a contestant who isn't on their team, that contestant now belongs to their team. The number of Golden Buzzers a contestant receives and the Superfan votes cast by the studio audience determine who wins. The winner's team receives credit from the judge in addition to the participant, who shares in the $250,000 prize money.

AGT: Fantasy League is a fun, short, and sweet twist

While the longer AGT season 19 is anticipated soon, AGT: Fantasy League is only eight episodes long with each episode lasting for 2 hours. It is divided into three rounds, namely, Auditions, Semi-Finals, and Finals.

The Audition round will have four episodes with 10 contestants every week, but out of those 10 contestants, only 5 will get to go to the semi-finals, with four contestants getting promoted based on audience votes and one with Golden Buzzer.

There are two episodes devoted to the semi-finals, where viewers will witness ten performances every show, of which only five will advance to the finals. In the final two episodes, ten contenders will square off against each other and the judges for the title. By the conclusion of the finals, superfan votes will determine the victor, and the victor and the judge whose team they support will be crowned.

In the last episode that came out on January 1, 2024, fans saw Mel B stealing Emily England from Simon Cowell's team and transporting her straight to the semi-finals. Kodi Lee, Kristy Sellars, Kseniya Simonova, Shadow Ace, and V. Unbeatable won by Superfan votes and became the first top 5 to reach the semi-finals.