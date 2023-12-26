America's Got Talent (AGT) season 19: Everything we know so far about the NBC series

America's Got Talent (AGT), NBC's renowned talent show, is set to return for its 19th season, continuing its legacy of showcasing diverse talents from across the United States. Known for its unique blend of entertainment, from singers and dancers to magicians and comedians, AGT has become a staple of summer television.

The upcoming season promises to uphold the show's tradition of excitement and discovery, with a lineup of familiar judges and the return of Terry Crews as the host. Additionally, fans can anticipate the debut of a new spin-off, America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, in early 2024.

AGT season 19 returns with familiar faces and new talents

Judges and host

AGT season 19 will see the return of its esteemed panel of judges, comprising Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara. Each judge brings their unique perspective and expertise to the show, contributing to the dynamic evaluation of performances. Howie Mandel, known for his comedic flair and empathetic critiques, will continue to provide valuable insights to the contestants.

Simon Cowell, with his sharp and often straightforward feedback, remains a pivotal figure in shaping the direction of the talent presented on the show. Heidi Klum's experience in the entertainment industry and Sofia Vergara's vibrant personality add depth to the judging panel.

Terry Crews, celebrated for his charismatic presence and engaging style, will resume his role as the host. Crews' ability to connect with both the contestants and the audience has been a key factor in the show's ongoing success. His return is anticipated to maintain the show's lively and heartwarming atmosphere.

Auditions and participation

The audition process for AGT Season 19 remains open and inclusive, inviting individuals of all ages and talents to showcase their skills. Aspiring contestants can choose to audition in person at designated locations or submit their performances online. The show's motto, “ANY AGE. ANY TALENT. ANY DREAM”, reflects its commitment to diversity and the discovery of unique acts.

Prospective participants are encouraged to refine their acts and bring their best to the auditions. The show's history of diverse winners, from singers and dancers to ventriloquists and magicians, illustrates the wide range of talents that AGT seeks to highlight.

Audience engagement

The live audience plays a significant role in the America's Got Talent's atmosphere. Fans who wish to experience the excitement firsthand can attend the tapings in Pasadena. While the specific dates and times for these tapings have not been released, interested individuals can obtain information and free tickets through the On Camera Audiences website.

Broadcasting and accessibility

For those eager to watch the new talents and performances, AGT season 19 will be available on NBC, continuing its tradition as a summer series. Fans can also stream the episodes on NBC.com and Peacock, offering accessibility to a wider audience. This ensures that regardless of one's location or schedule, the excitement and inspiration that AGT brings can be experienced by all.

Additionally, for newcomers to the show or those wishing to revisit past seasons, NBC.com and Peacock provide access to previous episodes, allowing viewers to relive the journey of past contestants.

Final thoughts

America's Got Talent continues to promise a blend of entertainment, inspiration, and discovery. With the return of its beloved judges and host, the anticipation for another season of diverse and captivating talents is palpable. The show's commitment to inclusivity in its audition process and the integral role of the live audience add to its appeal.

As details about the premiere date and specific acts remain forthcoming, fans and potential contestants alike are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and prepare for another season of AGT.