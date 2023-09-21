AGT's Simon Cowell furious after Howie Mandel buzzes the country duo contestant, Trailer Flowers

AGT aired the semi-finals of season 18 on the night of September 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. Episode 23 of the show witnessed a moment of discord when Howie Mandel, a judge, pressed fellow judge Heidi Klum's red "X" buzzer during a live performance by the country duo Trailer Flowers, who were in the middle of their original song, Who You Are.

The unexpected interruption led to visible irritation from Simon Cowell, another judge on the panel, who criticized AGT's producers for replaying the buzzer incident and even offered an apology to Trailer Flowers.

The episode has led to a range of reactions, from calls for Howie Mandel's removal from the show to debates about the responsibilities of judges during live performances.

Simon Cowell fumes over Howie Mandel's buzzer drama on AGT season 18 semi finals

During Trailer Flowers' performance, Howie Mandel leaned over and pressed Heidi Klum's red "X" buzzer. The cameras initially missed this action, leading host Terry Crews to step in and clarify what had happened. This interruption led to a heated exchange among the AGT judges, with Heidi Klum questioning Howie Mandel's motives for pressing her buzzer.

"What is going on with you, Howie? There is an invisible line right here [between us]. This is your side; this is my side," she said.

Simon Cowell Apologizes After Howie Mandel's AGT Buzzer Blunder (Image via Twitter/CountrymusicSMR)

Simon Cowell was also quick to express his displeasure. He criticized the producers for halting the show to replay the buzzer incident. Cowell then apologized to Trailer Flowers, stating that the interruption was unfair to them.

“First of all, I don't think the producers should have done what they just did because we don't have a lot of time to talk and actually give you something constructive. So I apologize.”

He also mentioned that he wasn't particularly fond of the song they performed, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama:

"I didn't love the song, but I do like you two. If this was an audition, I would have absolutely said, 'You've got to come up with a better song.'"

On the other hand, Trailer Flowers, a country duo comprising of best friends Brooke and Jack, took the interruption in stride. In a backstage interview, they emphasized that they don't live for anyone's criticism.

They expressed gratitude for the platform that AGT provided them and urged America to vote for them. Despite the unexpected turn of events, they remained focused on their music and their message.

"I appreciate the judges. I really hope that America heard the lyric of that song: 'Pull your boots back up, baby, when it’s tough.' We love you. We love country music. We need America’s vote to make it to the finale.”

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers and social media users. Opinions were divided, with some fans criticizing Howie Mandel's move. Others, however, supported Mandel's actions, stating that he was not wrong in his judgment of the performance.

The recent episode of AGT season 18 has proven to be more than just a platform for showcasing talent. It has become a hotbed for debates and discussions about the ethics and responsibilities of judges on live shows.

From Simon Cowell's visible irritation and apology to Trailer Flowers' composed response and the divided opinions of the audience, the AGT semi-finale has raised questions that extend beyond the realm of entertainment.