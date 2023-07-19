Which acts qualified the AGT season 18 auditions? Only 5 contestants won the golden buzzer

In season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT), 7 episodes have already been released, and episode 8 will debut on July 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The judges will share the most incredible auditions that have taken place on the stage during season 18 of the show in the upcoming episode. As noted in the synopsis of America's Got Talent season 18 episode 8:

"Judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews look back at the most memorable auditions in "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent" history."

The show's 18th season features Terry Crews as host, as well as Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel on the judges panel. Season 18 contestants are competing for the title of season 18 as well as the $1 million grand prize. With the seven episodes of this season, more than 60 acts have received a yes from the judges so far.

Season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT): the qualified acts

Many talented artists have come and showcased their skills on the show so far, some have received a yes from the judges, while others have been rejected. So far, the judges have chosen the following contestants:

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 1

Trex Flips: Dancer Philip Bowen: Violinist Steel Panther: Band Three G: Acrobat Trio Trigg Watson: Magician D'Corey Johnson: Singer Shadow Ace: Shadow Artist Orlando Leyba: Comedian Mzansi Youth Choir: Choir

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 2

Lambros Garcia: Dancer SAINTED Trap Choir: Choir Ramadhani Brothers: Acrobat Duo Avantgardey: Dance Group Putri Ariani: Singer Mandy Muden: Magician Zoë Erianna Cui: Singer Mitch Rossell: Singer Ray Wold: Danger Act

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 3

John Wines: Guitarist Brynn Cummings: Ventriloquist Roland Abante: Singer Riccardo Pace: Manualist Ahren Belisle: Comedian Grace Good: Aerialist Alfie Andrew: Singer Olexandr Leshchenko: Multimedia Dancer Herwan Legaillard: Sword Swallower Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy: Percussion Group

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 4

El Invertebrado: Contortionist Freedom Singers: Vocal Group Warrior Squad: Acrobatic Group Dani Kerr: Singer Eseniia Mikheeva: Dancer Murmuration: Dance Group Maureen Langan: Comedian Anna DeGuzman: Magician Ninah Sampaio: Singer Thomas Vu: Danger Act

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 5

Sharpe Family Singers: Vocal Group Adrian Stoica and Hurricane: Dog Act Chen Lei: Acrobat Trailer Flowers: Vocal Duo Erica Coffelt: Dancer Ryland Petty: Magician Barry Brewer Jr.: Comedy Singer Justin Jackson: Tap Dancer Sangsoon Kim: Magician Lachuné: Singer

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 6

Mariandrea: Dancer 82nd Airborne Chorus: Choir Artem Shchukin: Magician MOS: Brass Band 40 Pounds: Dancer Let It Happen: Dance Trio The Zoo: Dance Group Trent Toney: Singer Puppet Simon & The Cow Belles: Puppet Group Duo Desire: Aerial Duo Andrew Stanton: Sword Swallower Lavender Darcangelo: Singer

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 7

Poetic Flight: Novelty Act BJ Griffin: Singer Phil Wright & Parent Jam: Dance Group Enishi: Novelty Magician Timothy Fletcher: Drummer The Rybka Twins: Contortion Duo Duo Just Two Men: Aerial Duo Cakra Khan: Singer Magic Mike Jacobson: Magician Atai Show: Dance Group 2 Moms United By One Heart: Vocal Duo

Among all of these acts, only five acts have earned the Golden Buzzer, Lavender Darcangelo, which won Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer, Murmuration, which won Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer, Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy winning Yes with Terry Crews, Putri Ariani winning Simon Cowell's golden buzzer, and Mzansi Youth Choir winning Audience Golden Buzzer.

Acts will now be able to enter the Live Shows directly, and the selected acts from the Live Show will end up competing in the finale.

In addition to this, fans can catch the latest episode of America's Got Talent on July 25, 2023, starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.