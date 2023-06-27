AGT season 18 episode 5: Which are the acts set to take the stage and where to follow them on Instagram

America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 5 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The upcoming episode will showcase a wide range of performers, each vying for the $1 million prize.

The diverse talents will compete for America's vote in the live auditions, with the golden buzzer continuing to play a crucial role in advancing contestants to the next level.

The performers are ready to showcase their talent on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 4 in front of judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara.

From a kid magician to a dog act, all performers on AGT season 18 episode 4

1) Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

Instagram handle: @adrianstoica.dogcoach

Adrian Stoica the six times Disc Dog World Champion is all set to showcase his ability to tap into what makes a dog happy first and foremost doing tricks. Coming with his dog named Hurricane, the duo will show what extraordinary acts can be done with a simple disc and many more. He has previously appeared on Italia and Romania versions of Got Talent.

2) Barry Brewer Jr

Instagram handle: @barrybrewerjr

Barry is a multi-talented performer known for combining his singing and comedic skills. He has appeared on Comedy Dynamics and Chocolate Sundaes, already making a name for himself in the comedy scene. One of his routines on Chocolate Sundaes, titled I Accidentally Went on a Gay Date, has gained over eight million views on YouTube.

3) Chen Lie

This extraordinary acrobat has received the prestigious Golden Clown Award at the 39th Festival International Du Monte-Carlo. Chen has graced the stages of MGM's Cirque Dreams and has participated in numerous competitions in Las Vegas.

4) Erica Coffelt

Instagram handle: @erica_coffelt

Erica Coffelt, a speech pathologist by profession, has garnered immense popularity on TikTok with her viral dance videos. With 2.6 million followers, Erica's energetic and comedic dance routines have captivated audiences worldwide.

5) Justin Jackson

Instagram handle: @itsjustinjackson

Hailing from Canada, Justin Jackson is a tap dancer ready to tap his way on the AGT stage. Although he didn't make it to the top 20 on season 2 of SYTYCD Canada, Justin has continued to pursue his passion for dance and has appeared on various shows, including the Wendy Williams Show and Révolution season 4.

6) Lachune

Instagram handle: @lachunek

Bringing in some soulful voice is Lachune Boyd, a skilled singer who holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's of Music degree. Lachune runs the Heart to Heart Vocal Studio, showcasing her dedication to nurturing talent. Her duet of Fix You with Justin Moore Music on TikTok has amassed 1.1 million views and 200.8K likes.

7) M

The mysterious AGT act known as "M" has left fans intrigued. While little is known about this performer, fans can anticipate some unexpected surprises.

8) Ryan Hayashi

Instagram handle: @ryan_hayashi_official

Ryan Hayashi is a magician hailed as the Samurai Master of Magic. This AGT contestant has showcased his talent on various international stages, including Britain's Got Talent, Penn and Teller's Fool Us, and multiple Got Talent versions worldwide.

9) Ryland

Instagram handle: @rylandthekidmagician

This young prodigy has already made a mark in the world of magic, making it to the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent season 15. The AGT contestant is also an ambassador for UK magic company Marvin's Magic, Ryland's future in the magical arts is followed by 16.8k followers.

10) Sangsoon Kim

Instagram handle: @sangsoonkim_official

All the way from South Korea, Sangsoon Kim is bringing his unique magic tricks to the AGT stage. Inspired by magician Yu Hojin, Sangsoon has received recognition for his originality, winning the Most Originality award from the Federation of International Magic Societies.

11) Sharpe Family Singers

Instagram handle: @sharpefamilysingers

The Sharpe Family Singers are a theatrical family singing group led by Broadway performers and producers, Ron and Barbara Sharpe, along with their daughter Samantha and sons Logan, Aidan, and Connor.

They first came to popularity because of their daughter Samantha who auditioned for American Idol season 19, and now has 8.5 million followers on TikTok.

12) Trailer Flowers

Instagram handle: @trailerflowers

This AGT contestant is bringing in infectious country tunes named Trailer Flowers, a female Nashville-based progressive country duo. Consisting of artists A Girl Named Jack and Brooke Flowers, the talented duo are determined to pursue their passion for music full-time.

Watch America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 5 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, on NBC.

