AGT season 18 episode 4: Which are the acts set to take the stage and where to follow them on Instagram

There are only a few hours left until AGT season 18 episode 4 premieres on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. In the upcoming episode, new talented artists will take the stage and show off their skills. They will not only perform to impress the judges but also to qualify for the next round safely.

The new episode will feature four judges: Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara, while Terry Crews will host the show. Several comedy, magic, dance, and music acts will be featured in AGT season 18 episode 4.

All the acts set to take the stage in America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 4 and their Instagram accounts

1) Anna Deguzman

Instagram handle: @annadeguzman

Anna, who has 592K followers on Tik Tok and 120K followers on Instagram, often takes to social media to wow her fans with her magic tricks. She has previously appeared on MTV's Amazingness and Fool Us (2019). She also made an appearance on Australia's Got Talent season 10 and was eliminated before the semifinals. She is currently gearing up to take the AGT stage in season 18 episode 4 of the show.

2) Charles Haycock

Instagram handle: @charleshaycock

Charles Haycock is a comedian originally from Alberta, Canada. He was previously seen on CBC Comedy and grabbed viewers' attention with his work. Besides being a comedian, he's also a yo-yo artist, and his videos have reached over 4.8 million views on Instagram.

3) Dani Kerr

Instagram handle: @dani.j.kerr

Dani is a singer from Statesville, North Carolina, and her inspiring story will touch viewers' hearts. She was homeless during her high school days and followed her passion as she worked as a singer at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. She is also a member of a band called The Skeleton Krew and is now set to take the AGT stage.

4) El Invertebrado

Instagram handle: @invertebrate_gab

As an aerialist contortionist, El Invertebrado is known for his elaborate sets and backgrounds. He earlier took the stage in Dominicana's Got Talent season 1 but was eliminated after the semifinals. Fans are now eager to see what he brings to the table in America's Got Talent season 18.

5) Eseniia Mikheeva

Instagram handle: @esenya_miss

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Eseniia has 203K followers on Instagram and has previously appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The talented 7-year-old will perform some hip-hop routines in the upcoming episode of America's Got Talent season 18.

6) Freedom Singers

Instagram handle: @lacan_freedomsingers

Known as Skid Row and LA CAN Freedom Singers, the group is all set to take the stage in the upcoming episode of the reality show. The founder of the group, Micayla De Ette, recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shed light on the group's journey. These members of the vocal group are homeless Skid Row residents.

7) Joy Brooker

Instagram handle: @joy.brooker

Joy is known for singing while wearing funny outfits. She often shares hilarious clips online and one of her videos on Instagram has garnered over 53.8 million views. Brooker also appeared on Good Morning America.

8) Maureen Langan

Instagram handle: @maureenlangan

Apart from being a comedian, Maureen is also a broadcaster on Bloomberg TV/radio. In addition to performing at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, she also has a YouTube special called Don't Make Me Hate You, which has over 293K views.

9) Murmuration

Instagram handle: @studio.attitude

Murmuration is a dance troupe directed by Sadeck Berrabah. The group was a runner-up in France's Got Talent and competed under the name "Sadeck and Mega Unity." They wowed the judged and received the golden buzzer.

10) Ninah Sampaio

Instagram handle: @ninahsampaio

Ninah is a Brazilian music artist coming to the show, who is set to showcase her talent in AGT season 18. She recently released a song on Spotify called Amei te ver and also shared glimpses of the same on TikTok.

11) Poose The Puppet

Instagram handle: @poosethepuppet

Poose The Puppet will perform a puppet in the upcoming episode of the hit show. The description of the artist's work on YouTube reads:

“It is performed via pre-recorded vocals, improv, and experimental electronic music.”

12) Steve Goodtime

Instagram handle: @stevegoodtime

The upcoming episode of AGT season 18 will also feature Steve, who describes himself as a "rock n' roll circus show" and will perform a variety of acts. He will leave fans at the edge of their seats as he tosses burning batons and balances dangerous objects.

13) Sweaty Eddie

Instagram handle: @sweatyeddie.tv

Sweaty Eddie will be seen performing as a drag king in the next episode of AGT season 18, which will include lip-syncing and dancing. The reality show contestant earlier appeared on RuPaul Drag Queen and produced a drag performing group called Cakeboys.

14) Thomas Vu

Instagram handle: @see.vu.play

Prior to this season of AGT, Thomas Vu appeared on Britain's Got Talent 2023 and season 2 of TBS's Go Big Show. This contestant's dangerous acts will be sure to leave viewers wanting more.

15) Warrior Squad

Instagram handle: @warrior_squad_india_official

Acrobatic group Warrior Squad previously appeared on India's Got Talent in 2022. The group was eliminated during the show's finale but won the hearts of many with their talent.

Watch America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 4 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on NBC.

