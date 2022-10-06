NCT 127 to showcase their title track 2 Baddies on Good Morning America concert series

NCT 127 is all set to visit Good Morning America to present their latest title track, 2 Baddies, from their fourth full-length studio album of the same name.

The K-pop boy group will perform at a studio located in Times Square, New York, on October 10, 2022, on their second visit to Good Morning America. They previously visited the program in April 2019, when they performed the title track Superhuman from their fourth mini-album, We Are Superhuman.

NCT 127 fans are excited to see their favorite group perform at the Good Morning America concert series and have taken to social media to express their excitement.

lexi•💛28 reasons 10.4💛💗ma⤮ident 10.7💗 @neozoneyuta NCT 127 on Good Morning America Monday 10/10 for the concert series! My mama sent me this lmao NCT 127 on Good Morning America Monday 10/10 for the concert series! My mama sent me this lmao https://t.co/AR1VE2Xspt

NCT 127 fans are excited to watch their favorite group perform on Good Morning America concert series for the first time in three years. This will be the group's first performance since the global pandemic.

NCTzens are excited at the prospect of getting to watch the group perform in person and have taken to social media to share their excitement.

The 2 Baddies singers are all set to take over Times Square in New York City, and fans can already feel the group’s energy.

The boy group is currently stationed in the United States for their second world tour “Neo City : The Link.” The Cherry Bomb singers will be performing at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on October 6 and at the Prudential Center in Newark on October 13. They will be squeezing in a special performance of 2 Baddies between the two dates just for their fans.

There are no tickets or money involved. It is first come and first serve, so fans need to do is arrive on time and stand to get the best front row experience of the concert.

More about NCT 127

KOREAN SALES @koreansales_twt <2 Baddies> by #NCT127 has now spent 2 weeks at #1 on Billboard World Albums. <2 Baddies> by #NCT127 has now spent 2 weeks at #1 on Billboard World Albums.

The first fixed and overall second sub unit, NCT 127, from the NCT group debuted on July 7, 2016. It consists of members - Taeyong (leader), Mark, Haechan, Jungwoo, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Yuta, Johnny and Taeil, and member Winwin is inactive at the moment.

They debuted with the EP NCT#127 and the lead single Firetruck. However, it was their 2017 song Cherry Bomb that propelled them into mainstream success. Since then they have released four full-length albums, the latest of which is called 2 Baddies and has been doing exceptionally well on the Billboard music charts.

The K-pop group has spent a second consecutive week on Billboard 200 with their latest full album, 2 Baddies, cementing their spot at number 52, for the week ending on October 8. 2 Baddies also spent a second week at the number one spot on Billboard’s World Album charts and at number 29 on Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Last week, the album debuted at number 3 on Billboard 200. With this, the boy group has become only the second K-pop artist in history after BTS to have three albums in the chart’s top 5. Their previous albums that have achieved this feat are Neo Zone in 2020 and Sticker in 2021.

c 👒 #질주 @ltyjenk nct 127’s albums that charted #1 on billboard world albums & weeks spent inside the chart



limitless (2nd ep) - 2 weeks

we are superhuman (4th ep) - 30 weeks

neo zone (2nd full album) - 50 weeks

sticker (3rd full album) - 33 weeks

2 baddies (4th full album) - 1 week** nct 127’s albums that charted #1 on billboard world albums & weeks spent inside the chartlimitless (2nd ep) - 2 weeks we are superhuman (4th ep) - 30 weeksneo zone (2nd full album) - 50 weekssticker (3rd full album) - 33 weeks2 baddies (4th full album) - 1 week**

SM Entertainment shared plans to debut NCT Hollywood soon.

