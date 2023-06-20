Who is Anna DeGuzman from AGT season 18? North Jersey-based magician set to impress the judges with her tricks

AGT season 18 has already featured many talented performers who want to join the show by impressing the judges in the audition round. The fourth round of auditions will air on NBC this Tuesday, May 20 at 8 pm ET. As usual, the contestants will have 90 seconds to perform their act to receive three yeses from the judges.

The contestants can also win the golden buzzer, where they will head straight to the live semi-finals.

Popular magician Anna DeGuzman will also take on the stage on June 20 to showcase her magic skills and card tricks. The 24-year-old North Jersey resident is known for her amazing and mind-blowing cardistry, for which she also has 120K followers on Instagram.

AGT auditionee Anna DeGuzman was the only registered registrant on Cardistry-Con

Anna DeGuzman has been doing magic and card tricks from an early age. She registered for Cardistry-Con at the age of 16 and since then she has performed for many elite events, cocktail parties, and high-profile private events. She has been featured on many shows like MTV's Amazingness, CW’s Penn & Teller Fool Us, and Australia's Got Talent.

Anna also teaches people her skills via her personal site and fans can also chat with her personally by paying $12 a month. She has worked for companies like Microsoft, Playboy, and Christian Louboutin, and was also invited by the Sacramento Kings for a performance.

According to her recent Instagram post, the AGT stage is going to be Anna's biggest performance and one of the best "highlights in my career."

She is an avid traveler who has been to Fiji, Lisbon, and Dominican Republic. According to kidadl.com, Anna's net worth is $1 million. It is unknown where she attended school.

DeGuzman was featured on the 'Elit List Famous Celebrities' of the USA and also has a popular YouTube channel. So far, three magicians have won AGT (Matt Franco of season 9, Dustin Tavella of season 16, and Shin Lim of season 13 and The Champions.)

AGT season 18 week 4 will feature 14 new acts

NBC's description of the show reads:

"Amateur performers present their singing, dancing, comedy and novelty acts to celebrity judges and a nationwide audience in order to advance in the competition and win a huge prize."

The fourth week of AGT auditions will feature the following contestants trying out their luck in front of the judges:

Charles Haycock – Comedian Dani Kerr – Singer El Invertebrado – Aerial Contortionist Eseniia Mikheeva – Kid Dancer (whose performance has been featured in a preview video and was well-liked by everyone) Freedom Singers – Vocal Group Joy Brooker – Comedic singer Maureen Langan – Comedian Murmuration – Dance Troupe Ninah Sampaio – Singer Poose The Puppet – Puppeteer Steve Goodtime – Variety act Sweaty Eddie – Drag King Thomas Vu – Danger act Warrior Squad – Acrobatic group

The judges who will decide whether to let the contestants join the competition or not are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

Host Terry Crews and judge Simon Cowell have already given away their golden buzzers for Atlanta Drum Academy and singer Putri Ariani.

AGT airs on NBC every Tuesday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Peacock, Sling TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV.

