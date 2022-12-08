"Traumatizing tf out of me": Internet in disbelief as Dominican Republic family digs up grandmother after 10 years 

A Dominican Republic family exhumed their grandmother to find the corpse perfectly preserved. Margarita Rosario was buried nearly a decade ago. When she was dug out of the grave, she was reportedly recognizable as her living self. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their shock over the jarring event.

The chilling video was captured outside the La Colonia Cemetery in the city of Jarabacoa. In the video, which has now gone viral, the grandmother can be seen with a head full of hair and enough bones to stand up on her own with little support. After being exhumed, the family placed a white nightgown over the deceased grandmother.

Margarita Rosario passed away on May, 9 2012 at the age of 86.

In the video, a man can be heard saying- “Look, she’s the same.” Another local who was stunned by the occurrence said that the grandmother “was a good person in life. That’s why she is still preserved.”

A third person chimed in and said:

“Intact, incredible skin as if the years had not passed.”

Antonio Abreu, an employee at the cemetery, said in an interview that he was shocked to see the grandmother’s corpse still whole and have some skin covering her bones. He added:

“In the 13 years that I have worked here, I have never seen anything like it.”

He also reiterated that the family believed that the grandmother’s body was well preserved because “she performed a lot of favours” when she was alive.

According to news outlet Univision’s Primer Impacto, the family removed the grandmother from the tomb to move her to the Jardín de la Montaña Cemetery.

Netizens react to grandmother being exhumed

Internet users were disturbed by the matriarch being dug out of the grave. Many expressed that it was uncomfortable to watch the video. Others stated that they were traumatized by the viral clip. A few tweets read:

Famous people who have been exhumed from their graves

It is not out of the norm to exhume a body. Nearly a decade after Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, his body was exhumed from the tomb he was originally placed in. Once another grave was built, his body was reburied in 1901 in Springfield, Illinois.

Lee Harvey Oswald was exhumed to put John F. Kennedy’s assassination conspiracy theories to rest. Many believed that a Soviet Union spy was the person who actually killed the former president, and that it was him who was actually in Oswald’s coffin.

Oswald’s wife consented to having the coffin opened as she was also eager to settle the matter. Pathologists found that the body present in the coffin matched that of Oswald’s DNA.

Eva Perón, the First Lady of Argentina, was also exhumed several times after her death in 1952. Initially her body was exhumed due to construction plans for the great monument. Later on, her body was smuggled over to Milan after a military coup forced her husband Juan Perón out of power. The Argentinian government then decided to exhume her body. In 1976, her body was finally put to rest in a family mausoleum in Buenos Aires.

