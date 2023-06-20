America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Popular reality series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a new batch of contestants and acts participating in the fourth round of auditions in the competition. They will put their best foot forward in hopes of impressing the judges and getting selected for the next round.

Episode 4 of AGT will continue with its audition round. It will feature a number of contestants/groups/acts with a variety of talents, including singing, dancing, music, magic, comedy, and many others competing to earn a spot in the following round. Not only will they present their talent, but some of them will also leave the judges and the audience emotional with their stories.

The hit NBC series has been on air for a long time and has established itself as one of the most legendary reality competitions on television. Many contestants who have made their debut on stage have gone on to become successful artists with a large fanbase and sold-out appearances.

The contestants for season 18 perform in front of the iconic judging panel - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

List of acts performing on this week's episode of AGT

Season 18 of AGT has been jam-packed with talent from across the world. Contestants from all walks of life have walked on the stage with their talent, hoping to impress the audience and the judges. While some have successfully managed to do so, others have failed to make their mark and have had to go home.

Check out which acts will be debuting on the stage in the upcoming episode, according to MJSBigblog.

Anna Deguzman - Magician Charles Haycock - Comedian Dani Kerr - Singer El Invertebrado - Aerial Contortionist Eseniia Mikheeva - Kid Dancer Freedom Singers - Vocal Group Joy Brooker - Comedic singer Maureen Langan - Comedian Murmuration - Dance Troupe Ninah Sampaio - Singer Poose The Puppet - Puppeteer Steve Goodtime - Variety act Sweaty Eddie - Drag King Thomas Vu - Danger act Warrior Squad - Acrobatic group

The upcoming episode of AGT will also have a golden buzzer in place. Up until now, host Terry Crews and judge Simon Cowell have pressed their golden buzzers for drummers group Atlanta Drum Academy and blind singer Putri Ariani. This time, however, the audience also had a chance to press the group buzzer and they did it for Mzanzi Youth Choir.

Only judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel have their golden buzzers remaining. This week's episode will see 7-year-old Eseniia Mikheeva competing for a spot in the next round. In a preview clip, she wowed the judges and the audience with her dancing skills, facial expressions, and her adorable personality.

In another preview clip of the upcoming AGT episode, Howie called the season "crazy," following which the judges were stunned by a variety of acts, including one that had them jumping from their seats. The clip also saw Simon sitting on the panel after he'd lost his voice.

Season 18 of AGT has seen a tremendous amount of talent. The coming weeks will see many other contestants and acts taking to the stage to give viewers a glimpse of their talents. With the competition being so fierce and tight, the participants will have to put their best foot forward in order to be selected.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

