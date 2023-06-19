How old is Eseniia Mikheeva? Russian child dancer receives standing ovation on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document a new set of contestants and acts participating in the fourth round of the auditions in the competition. They will deliver their best in hopes of impressing the judges and getting selected for the next round.

Seven-year-old child dancer Eseniia Mikheeva from Russia will audition on AGT in the upcoming episode. In an early release clip, she was seen impressing the judges and the live audience with her charming personality and dance moves, receiving a standing ovation from the audience. Viewers will have to wait and see how far she goes in the competition.

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular and has had a successful 17-year run on television. Season 18 is no different, as it has seen many contestants from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and life experiences not only compete against each other and deliver their talent but also share their inspirational life stories with the audience and the judges.

The judging panel for season 18 includes - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

Eseniia Mikheeva receives a standing ovation on AGT

Season 18 of AGT has been jam-packed with talent. In the past three weeks since the premiere aired, viewers have witnessed a multitude of contestants and acts delivering a variety of talent, including singing, dancing, magic, comedy, and many others. While some left the audience and judges stunned, others failed to make their mark and head home.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Auditions 4, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Eseniia Mikheeva's AGT audition was showcased on the show's social media pages as part of an early-release video. As soon as she entered the stage, she captivated the judges and the audience with her adorable personality. The contestant hails from Moscow, Russia, and has been passionate about dancing since she was a few months old.

According to Talent Recap, Eseniia's parents are professional dance teachers who inculcated the talent in their daughter.

“From the age of two, she systematically and methodically began to master the infinitely beautiful world of dance," her father said:

In an interview with NewsFlash, her father described "love what you do" as the ingredient for her success. The father-daughter duo has also appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she delivered an electrifying performance.

The AGT judges loved her the minute she began to interact. Eseniia revealed that she found her passion for dance when she was seven months old and could only shake her head to a song's tunes. When Sofia asked who her favorite judge was, Simon whispered his name into the mic, and the dancer said his name.

The live audience also cheered for her as she began her performance. As soon as she began dancing, viewers were on their feet, applauding and dancing along with her. Eseniia delivered strong dance moves, facial expressions, and attitude, which led to an incredible performance, receiving a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

Sofia called the contestant a "mini mini star already."

"I'm so happy you came tonight to AGT because this is the place where you needed to be. We're so happy you're here," she added.

Howie complimented Eseniia on her performance and had her bring her toy dog Linda from her parents. Heidi loved the audition, but most of all, was a fan of the contestant's facial expressions. Although Simon lost his voice, he took the help of his fellow judges to say that the dancer was "in it to win it."

The AGT judges then gave their approval, sending Eseniia to the next round.

Season 18 of the reality competition series has more auditions coming. The coming weeks will see more acts taking to the stage and delivering incredible talent in hopes of making it to the end and winning the coveted title and the grand cash prize of $1 million. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode of AGT on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

