“Where is Sofia Vergara?”: AGT: All-Stars fans wonder why Sofia Vergara was missing from the judges panel

America's Got Talent (AGT) officially debuted its spin-off series AGT: All-Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show features 60 former contestants from all over the world across several Got Talent franchises competing for a chance to win the coveted title of "Got Talent: World Champion." The premiere episode saw the first ten contestants display their talent in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

While Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has been a part of the AGT franchise since 2015 was not to be seen. Fans and viewers back home noticed her absence and took to social media to enquire about the same. One tweeted:

AGT: All-Stars fans enquire about Sofia Vergara's absence

The premiere episode of AGT: All-Stars saw ten contestants, including former winners, finalists, golden buzzer participants, and more, taking to the stage for one more shot at winning the title with $1 million. Host Terry Crews welcomed the judges, Simon, Howie, Heidi, and the viewers to the spin-off series.

Fans were quick to note that Sofia, who was last seen with the judges on the panel in season 17 of the reality competition in 2022, was absent this time. Check out how they reacted to this.

Details on Sofia Vergara's presumed absence from AGT: All-Stars

Sofia Vergara has been one of the favorite judges that the franchise has ever seen. So it was only natural that her absence sparked a lot of questions. Despite the panel being confirmed in October 2022, viewers were expecting to see her on their screens with her charming personality and fun banter with fellow judges.

While Hello! magazine reported that a reason wasn't given, Parade's report stated that the Modern Family star had "committed to an acting job." Sofia is yet to comment on her absence nor has NBC officially released a statement explaining the same. AGT: All-Stars was recorded in the Summer of 2022 prior to the airing of the most recent season 17 of the reality talent competition.

Sofia joined the AGT franchise in its 15th season in 2020, replacing former judge Gabrielle Union, who left the show in November 2019, and has been on the judging panel of the NBC series ever since. Her witty remarks, charming persona, and interactions with contestants, judges, and the live audience have made her one of the fan favorites to look out for every season.

The star has enjoyed a successful run on the series so far. She was last seen on season 17 when she gave her Golden Buzzer to The Mayyas, who also ended up being crowned the season's Champions in September 2022. The Parade report also suggests that Sofia will be back to filming AGT season 18.

As of writing the article, the actress's IMDb page lists her next project, the Netflix series Griselda, in which she is set to portray notorious Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. She will be acting alongside Alberto Guerra, Camilo Jiménez Varón, and Vanessa Ferlito. The show is currently in post-production, per Newsweek's report, with an expected release date sometime in 2023.

While Sofia has been quiet about her absence from the show, her Instagram page has been flowing with pictures with her husband, Joe Manganiello, family, and friends. Joe recently celebrated his 46th birthday and as per her social media, she also rang in the New Year with him.

AGT: All-Stars will have ten contestants perform each week over a span of eight weeks. Each episode will have two acts advancing to the finals; the judges' Golden Buzzer will select one and the other by superfans, who will collectively vote for their favorite. The top ten and one wild card contestant will then compete in the finals for the title.

AGT: All-Stars airs on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

