"Kind of decent": Violinist Philip Bowen's AGT season 18 audition leaves fans with mixed opinions

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired its season premiere episode on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a brand new set of contestants displaying a variety of talents in the audition rounds of the competition. They hoped to impress judges and viewers to be selected to move forward to the next round.

In the AGT season 18 premiere, violinist Philp Bowen mesmerized viewers and the judges with his talent and his performance. He was received with immense applause from the audience in the studio. Viewers back home, however, had mixed opinions. While some were in awe of the talent, others weren't too impressed. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. It has established itself to be one of the legendary reality competition series on American television. Season 18 of the show brought in staple host Terry Crews, alongside the iconic judging panel, including Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, who made their decisions and interacted with the audience.

Violinist Philip Bowen auditions on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the first batch of contestants taking to the stage to deliver their talent and hope to impress judges to get their approvals. Viewers witnessed a variety of acts that led to a variety of different reactions. While some impressed them, others left them shocked.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 1, reads:

"(The first round of auditons saw) a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages auditions for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Philip Bowen was the second contestant of the night to perform. He held a violin and introduced himself as a Detroit native. The AGT contestant revealed that he was inspired by the Sesame Street violinist Itzycuk Perlmud, who shockingly happened to be Howie's cousin.

The violinist revealed that his mother was a big fan of Simon. Ahead of his performance, Philip expressed that he was a father of three children and his dream was to inspire them to chase down their dreams as well. He then gave it his all to provide viewers and judges with a mesmerizing performance.

The AGT contestant thoroughly seemed to enjoy his performance and kept stating words of affirmation in the middle to motivate himself to do better. Philip was received with thunderous applause from the judges and a live audience, making him and his parents extremely emotional.

While Simon called Philip "talented and charismatic," Sofia expressed that the contestant's performance could potentially change his life. Howie felt it was a beautiful performance. Philip received four "yeses" from the judges, sending him to the next round of the competition.

Fans left with mixed opinions about Philip's performance on AGT

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Philip's performance. While some loved the act, others thought they'd seen better. Check it out.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Phillip Bowen the violinists was amazing I loved it #AGT

Some fans weren't left too impressed. Check it out.

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Why was I expecting the violinist to dance #AGT He'll get 4 yeses but I don't see him in the finale

AGTCommenter 🏆🏆 @AGTCommenter He's a really solid violinist but this is the problem I'm anticipating in an 18th season; it's hard to see things and not think of the better versions that have come before in the previous 17 years. It's so hard to overcome that I think. #AGT

AndyJohnston @AndyJohnston15



#agt Sorry violin guy, but it would be a huge no if I was judging

Season 18 of AGT has aired a very interesting premiere. The auditions will continue in the upcoming weeks as contestants from all walks of life, background, and cultures take to the stage to deliver their talent. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

