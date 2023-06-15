"We love the female perspective": Comedian Nicole Dubois talks about thriving as a woman in the industry (Exclusive)

Actress and comedian Nicole Dubois is celebrating the release of her new movie Magic Carpet Rides. The romantic comedy was released on Tubi on Wednesday, June 15, 2023. She essays the role of Calie, "an anxiety-ridden influencer obsessed with technology and metrics." The actress brings a very relatable character to the big screen in this day and age.

Apart from her recent project, Nicole is a multi-hyphenate artist, writer, and comedian with over 1 million social media followers. She is popular for her iconic archetype characters, including "Florida Girl," "Suburban Mom," and "Hallmark Girl." Her social media presence, entertainment career, and comic sketches stand tall as her accomplishments.

In conversation with Varsha Narayanan of Sportskeeda, Nicole talks about being a woman in the industry, her thoughts on quality versus quantity, and her identity. Speaking about women's presence in the entertainment industry, she said:

"Women in this industry are making incredible things right now. We love the female perspective."

Nicole Dubois talks about her identity and being a woman in the industry

Nicole is a multi-talented artist known for her roles in films, comedic sketches, and huge social media presence. Time and time again, conversations around women in the entertainment sector and the challenges they face have become a regular narrative. It has also been essential for an artist to carve their own identity in this hugely competitive world.

Keep reading below to learn what Nicole has to say about these issues.

Q) With many women at the forefront of the entertainment industry, they still face roadblocks and challenges just because of their gender. What would you like to say about it?

NICOLE: There's misogyny everywhere and in every industry still. It's the small everyday stuff that I think is the most challenging—being expected to be smiling, bubbly, and polite every day at work in a way that men are not.

People assume you don't know things as well as the men on set do or that it's not your place to speak up about something in a scenario where they would have no problem if a man spoke up. Most of the time, it isn't intentional either; people don't realize they are belittling you. I'm on a quest to work with more women!! Hit me up, women. Let's work together.

Q) When you embarked on the “Magic Carpet Rides” journey, what were the external challenges? How did people perceive the idea?

NICOLE: When we were selling Magic Carpet Rides, it was less about the idea and the story and more about how we could pack it full of other influencers, if I'm being honest. Maybe I shouldn't be that honest, but here we are.

The challenge with art is when it comes time to put money behind the art, the question isn't "Do we believe in this story," the question is "How are we going to get eyes on it and make our money back."

It's a business at the end of the day, so we asked a lot of favors from friends and fellow influencers to sign onto the movie to get it off the ground. People were very into the script in a way that was exciting and encouraging, though.

Q) Do you think social media is a strong aid for recognition and opportunities in other sectors? How would you explain?

NICOLE: Yes! Social media is great exposure for anything. I'm so excited when I see a creator I've been watching do something like open a restaurant, go on tour, or whatever it is that they do. There's a lot of talent in every area on socials. It's not just bikini dancing and clickbait (but there is a lot of that).

Q) When it comes to social media followers, what do you think works best, quality or quantity? Would 2 great stories work against 5 mediocre ones?

NICOLE: It's quality and quantity. Nobody grows without the quantity. When I first started on Tiktok, I was making at least three videos a day. It's a full-time job to grow on social media. On top of that, what you're posting has to be good. You need to be making a lot of good content.

It's really exhausting. I look at these creators who have been doing it for a long time, and I'm beyond impressed they haven't burnt out. I can't speak to the stories because I mostly just post about how cute my dog is on my stories with the full knowledge that no one cares.

Q) How would you describe your change over the past few years? Identity?

NICOLE: I've learned so much by putting myself on the internet day after day. I've learned what I think is funny and what other people think is funny aren't always the same thing, and THAT'S OKAY. I thought I was toughened up by years of being told "no" as an actress, but man, those nasty internet comments make you REALLY TOUGH.

I'm coming into my own as a writer. I'm starting to really trust myself to know what works and what doesn't. My identity: a generic white girl who dyes her hair red to seem more interesting.

Nicole has over 50 million likes and 886K followers on TikTok, where she produces relatable content from movies, shows, and real-life incidents. Her comic timing and subtle but appropriate shade are some of her strongest assets, and the amount of fan following is a testament to the kind of artist she is.

Nicole's latest movie Magic Carpet Rides, is available to stream on Tubi.

