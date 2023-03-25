You're Not Alone on Tubi: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

You're Not Alone is one of the four black cinema thrillers that Tubi is bringing to its audience in collaboration with Footage Films. Directed by the acclaimed Christopher B. Stokes, who is known for his feature The Stepmother, the Tubi thriller is scheduled to release soon on the streaming platform.

The movie tells the tale of an infamous serial killer who preys on women who are alone. He seeks out any opportunity to stalk and harm vulnerable women. You're Not Alone is a Tubi Original produced by Juanita Stokes and Keith Sweat.

Everything we know about You're Not Alone on Tubi: Release date, plot, cast

If you are interested in catching the one-of-a-kind black thriller, then here is everything you need to know before the movie airs.

You're Not Alone release date revealed

Michael Jai White @MichaelJaiWhite EXCLUSIVE SCENE! #YoureNotAlone @footagefilmsstudios and @tubi is back at it again! This time a thriller starring me @officialmichaeljai and @luvpreciousway Streaming this Friday March 10th! EXCLUSIVE SCENE!#YoureNotAlone @footagefilmsstudios and @tubi is back at it again! This time a thriller starring me @officialmichaeljai and @luvpreciousway Streaming this Friday March 10th! https://t.co/vhc1p6Bnlm

The Tubi thriller is scheduled to drop on the streaming platform this March 24, 2023. Tubi.TV is a free online streaming service which means that you can watch You're Not Alone without any paid subscription, for free, on the streaming website.

About the plot: Trailer and official synopsis

You’re Not Alone official synopsis reads as follows:

“When his flight is delayed coming home from a business trip, Keith Mitchell (Michael Jai White) has to leave his daughter Alexis (Precious Way), who’s stuck at home under house arrest, alone for the night."

It continues:

"Once Keith is finally in the air with full bars of WiFi, he notices a stranger enter the house on his security system. Unable to warn Alexis when the WiFi suddenly cuts out, Keith sits helpless from 30,000 feet in the air while his daughter fights for her life.”

In a tense 1:18 minute trailer, we are given a glimpse at the horror that unfolds in You're Not Alone. The trailer opens with the news of a serial killer running loose in town. But horror is closer to home than Keith anticipated. As his flight takes off, he notices a stranger in his home where his daughter is alone, through the security camera.

While Keith is losing all patience and is desperate to get home to save his daughter, Alexis is left alone to deal with the masked stranger who has broken into their home. In the final scene, we see Alexis being dragged across the lawn.

Catch the trailer of the Tubi original thriller below.

Will Keith be home on time to save his daughter or will she become another victim of the masked murderer? Watch the movie to find out.

Take a look at the cast list here

The Tubi thriller has gathered a talented cast led by Michael Jai White and Precious Way. The rest of the cast list of the Black thriller is as follows:

Erica Mena

Justin Sweat

Earanequa Carter

Vincent Rivera

Tamera Kissen

Mike Hill

Paul Logan

Robinne Lee

Billie King

Keith Sweat.

Along with You're Not Alone, Tubi is releasing four other black-led feature films by Stokes. They are titled The Assistant, Best Friend, and No Way Out. Watch this space to know more about the upcoming films in the Chris Stokes series and catch You're Not Alone tonight on Tubi.

