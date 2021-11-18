'The Unforgivable' cast list: Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, and others starring in the Netflix thriller

Netflix is set to drop its upcoming thriller, The Unforgivable. Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, and written by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz and Courtenay Miles; the thriller-drama stars Sandra Bullock in the lead role as ex-con Ruth Slater. The movie is a reboot and is based on the 2009 British mini-series written by Sally Wainwright.

The official synopsis reads,

"Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind."

Here is everything viewers need to know about the cast list before The Unforgivable makes its debut in theaters on November 24 and premieres on Netflix on December 10.

Sandra Bullock will rock the screen as Ruth Slater

Sandra Bullock is a recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her roles in various movies. Bullock rose to fame with the action thriller Speed (1994) and went on to establish herself in leading roles in the romantic comedies While You Were Sleeping (1995) and Hope Floats (1998). Her more recent noteworthy movies include Gravity (2013) and The Blind Side (2009).

Viola Davis will act as Liz Ingram

Viola Davis is an American actress and producer that has also been the recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Tony Awards. She earned an Oscar for her role in the 2016 film Fences.

Davis is also noted for her roles in Doubt, The Help, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. She plays the role of Liz Ingram in Netflix's upcoming The Unforgivable.

Vincent D'Onofrio as John Ingram

Vincent Philip D'Onofrio is an American actor, director, and producer. He's been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Saturn Awards, managing to win one for his antagonist role in Men in Black (1997).

He is also well-known for his roles as New York City Police Detective Robert Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001–11), and as Victor "Vic" Hoskins in Jurassic World (2015).

Others included in the official cast list for 'The Unforgivable'

Others in the cast of The Unforgivable include Jon Bernthal as Blake, Richard Thomas as Michael Malcolm, Linda Emond as Rachel Malcolm, Aisling Franciosi as Katherine Malcolm, Rob Morgan as Vincent Cross, and W. Earl Brown as Mac Whelan.

Viewers won't want to miss out on Sandra Bullock and others in The Unforgivable, as an ex-con tries to settle into society after being sentenced away for violent crimes.

