The Assistant release date, plot, and more details

Tubi's new thriller, The Assistant, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, January 20, 2023. The film tells the story of a reputed doctor who struggles to manage her workload and decides to hire an assistant. However, things take a shocking turn from then.

As the doctor soon becomes obsessive, she risks everything in her life - including her career. The movie stars Erica Mena in the lead role, along with various others playing significant supporting roles.

The Assistant on Tubi will be a riveting watch

Tubi dropped the official trailer for The Assistant on January 19, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the movie. It opens with the lead doctor conducting a delivery.

The trailer subsequently goes on to show that Dr. Raven Fields is swamped with work and is desperately in need of an assistant, following which she hires one. However, it seems the newly hired assistant isn't as charming and displays signs of obsessive behavior.

The doctor and assistant's relationship soon takes a shocking turn, and based on the scenes from the trailer, it seems like the doctor's life is in danger. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and gripping tone that fans of thrillers would love. Along with the trailer, Tubi also shared a brief description of the movie, which reads:

''Successful doctor, Raven Fields, finds herself drowning in work and looks to hire an assistant to help with her day-to-day. Taking a chance on a young and cheery woman, Raven believes she's found the perfect person until assistance turns into obsession, and she risks losing everything, including her life.''

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a deeply disturbing, character-driven thriller that explores some of the darkest facets of the human mind.

Viewers can expect some amount of violence and the film is not for the faint-hearted. Some other popular thriller/horror movies/ crime documentaries you can watch on Tubi are Terror Train 2, Sins of the Father: The Green River Killer, and many more.

A quick look at The Assistant cast

The Assistant stars Erica Mena in the lead role as Dr. Raven Fields. Fields is the protagonist of the movie whose life changes for the worse after hiring an assistant. Mena brilliantly captures her character's tension, stress, and paranoia with absolute ease and promises to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

Erica Mena's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Stepmother, Sacrifice, and Master of None, to name a few. Starring alongside Mena in another key role is Parker McKenna Posey, who portrays the character of the assistant who disrupts the peace in Raven's life. Posey looks equally brilliant in the film as she portrays her character's obsessive qualities with remarkable ease.

Parker McKenna Posey has previously appeared in Lockdown: 2025, We Are Gathered Here Today, and many more. Other supporting cast members include Erica Hubbard, Flex Alexander, Herb Kimble, and many others.

Don't forget to watch The Assistant on Tubi on Friday, January 20, 2023.

