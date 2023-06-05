5 top sketch comedy series like The Eric Andre Show

Finding the right words to describe the sketch comedy series The Eric Andre Show is not easy. Anyone who has watched it will agree that "confusingly weird" and "absurdly hilarious" comes close. Hosted by Eric André, it is hard to pinpoint what exactly has led to the success of this parody talk show, but since it has been running since 2012, it is evident that viewers just cannot get enough of the show.

The sixth season recently premiered on Adult Swim on June 4, 2023. Given its history, it would be safe to assume that fans can look forward to more ridiculous interviews and surprising appearances by celebrity guests.

The main highlight of The Eric Andre Show is that it is a parody of talk shows that viewers are used to watching on TV. However, it isn't the only show that has used this theme to create entertaining content. There are a couple of other shows that have also been inspired from similar concepts that viewers have found entertaining and funny.

5 sketch comedy series that are as amusing and unusual as The Eric Andre Show

1) Space Ghost Coast to Coast (1994)

This sketch comedy series brings together an animated talk show team and live-action guests, which is quite peculiar, but it just works somehow. The show is hosted by Space Ghost, a giant space mantis named Zorak is the bandleader and supervillain Moltar dons the hat of the producer-director.

It becomes evident soon enough that Space Ghost is not very qualified for the job. As for Zorak and Moltar, they want nothing to do with the show and retaliate for being forced to be a part of the show by disrupting it.

2) Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis (2008)

Celebrity interviews are always fun to watch because one learns a little about the actor who play their favorite characters on-screen. However, with this sketch comedy series, viewers will literally learn nothing about the high-profile guests, yet it is fun to watch.

Usually, the host of talk shows try to help guests become comfortable on set, but Galifianakis does nothing of the sort. If anything, he goes out of his way to make things awkward and is often quite rude to his guests. However, considering that it is not supposed to be taken seriously, it is fun to see how the guests react to his unusual hosting skills.

3) Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule (2010)

If readers are looking for a sketch comedy series that matches the energy of The Eric Andre Show, then this one is probably as close as they will get. Instead of a talk show, this sketch comedy series is a parody of public-access television programs in the 1980s.

Dr. Steve Brule, played by John C. Reilly, explores different aspects of everyday life on camera, but he is so incredibly simple and naive that it often leads to hilarious situations. This is the kind of show that won't exactly give its viewers food for thought, but it will also leavethem with plenty of laughter.

4) Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories (2013)

This particular sketch comedy series does something unique with regards to its theme. It combines elements of comedy with horror. Instead of a talk show, it is an anthology of stories that feature appearances by different celebrities.

Like The Eric Andre Show, one never knows what they are going to get. Moreover, the characters are equally unusual and eccentric. This is perfect for those who want to watch horror but have always been too terrified to do so. Since this show infuses comedy into the situations, it will not keep its viewers up at night.

5) Inside Amy Schumer (2013)

The core of every good sketch comedy series is witty writing, and Inside Amy Schumer has definitely nailed that aspect. As the title suggests, the sketches feature Amy Schumer, wherein she plays eccentric characters or finds herself in absurd situations.

The best thing about this sketch comedy series is that the audience can always look forward to fresh new sketches. The thing that is true about almost every sketch comedy series is that there are always going to be some pieces that will be funnier than others. While that does seem to be the case with this show as well, it is still enjoyable.

Although it is hard for any show to rival The Eric Andre Show in terms of crazy situations, hilariously awkward moments, and shock value, these sketch comedy series do come pretty close.

Poll : 0 votes