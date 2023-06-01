Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact on Netflix - Release date, what to expect, and more

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact is all set to be released on Netflix and is expected to be available for streaming from 3:01 am ET (tentative time) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The hour-long special marks Schumer's third outing with Netflix and comes after The Leather Special (2017), and Growing (2019).

Written, performed, and directed by Schumer herself, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact was shot at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and is executive produced by Marcus Rabby. Rabby, apart from working with Schumer on her previous specials, has collaborated with Adam Sandler, Whitney Cummings, Anthony Jeselnik, and Judd Apatow, to name a few.

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact will see the comedian continue talking about her life in an uncensored manner

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact seems to be a special that follows the comedian's trademark style of standup comedy, which is her talking about life in her typical uncensored and hilarious way.

The title could be a callback to a joke that she made during her 2022 Saturday Night Live opening monologue, where she riffed on getting physically intimate with one's spouse, joking that it would be awkward to "go down" on somebody who is an "emergency contact."

Netflix is yet to release a trailer for the special. However, the streaming giant has provided some information about Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact in a press release, which reads:

"Things change at 40. For Amy Schumer, whose new stand-up special Emergency Contact might scan like a midlife cry for help, this new decade finds the Emmy-winning comedian performing at the height of her debauched commands, and poking at her comfortable relationship with the would-be eponymous contact himself — longtime partner, chef Chris Fischer."

It continues:

"With Emergency Contact, Schumer has refined and made singular her talent of smiling through her messes. So whether it’s mixed feelings on her mother-in-law’s passing, accidentally naming her child an unspeakable injury or discovering her “widow’s hump,” it’s heartening (and funny as ever) to see Schumer welcoming this new era with the same unsparing, uncensored commentary that made her a household name."

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact marks the comedian's fifth directorial credit

Amy Schumer, apart from being a comedian, has donned the hat of a director, helming both her previous Netflix specials. She has also directed two TV series, namely Inside Amy Schumer and Life & Beth. Schumer has writing credits as well, having worked on projects such as A Different Spin with Mark Hoppus, Funny as Hell, and Trainwreck, among others.

The comic has served as a host, most notably at the 2022 Oscars, alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and on Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory, which featured comedians Rachel Feinstein and Chris DeStefano, and others.

Amy Schumer has also acted in films and TV shows and was set to write as well as appear as the titular character in Barbie. The comic, however, opted out of the project due to creative differences.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer revealed that the studio didn't want to do things the way she "wanted to," adding that a specific gesture by the studio cemented her reason for walking out.

Schumer's version of Barbie portrayed the titular character as an ambitious inventor. The studio, however, reportedly asked that her to make the invention a high heel made out of Jell-O. Furthermore, the studio sent a pair of Manolo Blahniks as a celebratory gesture to her. This move made Schumer opt out of the project. Here's what the comic said, looking back at the incident:

“The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’ ”

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact will be available for streaming worldwide exclusively on Netflix from June 13, 2023.

