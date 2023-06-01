Barracuda Queens on Netflix: Release date, trailer, plot, and more details explored

Barracuda Queens is a captivating series set to release on June 8, 2023, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Netflix. It delves into the lives of a group of young ladies who engage in burglaries as a means of liberating themselves from societal expectations imposed on women.

Camilla Ahlgren is the creative force behind this captivating series. Ahlgren's expertise in character development shines through in the complex and multidimensional personalities of Lollo, Klara, Frida, Amina, and Mia. She has given each character their unique struggles, aspirations, and flaws, making them relatable and engaging to the audience.

What to expect from Netflix's new heist series, Barracuda Queens?

Set in 1995, Barracuda Queens takes place at the beginning of the exhilarating "girl power" era in Sweden. The story revolves around Lollo, Klara, Frida, and Mia, four privileged girls from Djursholm who have embraced the moniker of the Barracuda Queens since their days of partying on Barracuda beach.

When faced with a massive party bill, the girls find themselves in a moment of desperation and concoct a daring plan to rob their new neighbor, Amina. However, their burglary endeavor doesn't go exactly as planned, as Amina joins forces with them, forming an unexpected alliance.

Together, they target wealthy neighbors, leading double lives as high-achieving students and vengeful thieves seeking liberation and revenge.

This show not only explores themes of empowerment and liberation but also examines the nuances of friendship, loyalty, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. It portrays the girls as multidimensional characters with their own personal struggles, vulnerabilities, and desires.

Everything to know about the cast of Barracuda Queens

With its mix of crime, drama, and coming-of-age elements, this show offers an electrifying and engaging storyline. It captures the spirit of the "girl power" era while weaving in themes of revenge, self-discovery, and the pursuit of justice. Here is the main cast list of Barracuda Queens:

1) Alva Bratt as Lollo Millkvist

Lollo is one of the privileged girls from Djursholm who, along with her friends, embarks on a thrilling journey of burglaries and rebellion against societal expectations. She is known for her roles in Eagles (2019) and Kronprinsen som försvann (2022).

2) Sarah Gustafsson as Amina Khalil

Amina is the new neighbor and her house becomes the target of the girl group's initial burglary. However, Amina's unique perspective and shared desires lead her to join the group, bringing an unexpected dynamic to their adventures. She is known for her roles in Eagles (2019) and Huss (2021).

3) Tea Stjärne as Mia Thorstensson

Mia is a charismatic and determined young woman who becomes the leader of the group. Her drive to break free from her traditional upbringing fuels her involvement in the daring burglaries. She is known for her roles in Tjuvarnas Jul: Trollkarlens dotter (2014) and Tjuvarnas Jul (2011).

4) Tindra Monsen as Klara Rapp

Klara brings her skills and intelligence to the group as the mastermind behind their plans. Her tech-savvy nature and strategic thinking play a crucial role in their successful burglaries. She is a new actress and this is her very first series.

5) Sandra Strandberg Zubovic as Frida Rapp

Frida adds a fearless and strong presence to the group, always ready to take on any challenge that comes their way. She is known for her role in JJ+E (2021).

Together, these talented actresses bring depth and authenticity to their respective characters, making the world of Barracuda Queens come alive.

Watch Barracuda Queens on June 8, 2023, at 3 am ET, exclusively on Netflix.

