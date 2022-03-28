What did Amy Schumer say at Oscars 2022? Fans claim she stole Leonardo DiCaprio joke from a tweet

One of the Oscars 2022 hosts, Amy Schumer, grabbed netizens’ attention after taking a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio at the 94th Academy Awards.

During the opening monolog, the comedian joked about DiCaprio and his nominated movie, Don’t Look Up.

She said:

“Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I even say about him? He has done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he's older and they are younger. Okay, you get it.”

This got Schumer some big gasps from the audience. However, viewers trolled the host for stealing the joke from a tweet.

Here’s what fans have to say

On December 24, 2021, a Twitter user posted a tweet on social media cracking the same joke. The user's tweet read:

“Leonardo DiCaprio is so passionate about climate change because he wants to leave a better word for his girlfriends.”

Schumer used the same reference in her opening monolog as a host at the Oscars 2022. Fans have now slammed the comedian for not bringing in anything original at the event and stealing someone else’s joke.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Moose 🌟 @moosetings Honestly Will Smith smacking Chris Rock isn’t even the worst thing to happen this year, Amy Schumer literally stole viral tweets and used them as jokes Honestly Will Smith smacking Chris Rock isn’t even the worst thing to happen this year, Amy Schumer literally stole viral tweets and used them as jokes

This is not the first time a host has made fun of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life. At the 2022 Baftas, Rebel Wilson approached Emilia Jones and said:

"I'll give you the award for the person in the crowd Leonardo DiCaprio would find most attractive... He does like them young.”

Then again, in 2020, Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais pulled DiCaprio’s leg while addressing Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He quipped:

"(It's) almost three hours long, it's an epic Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere, and by the end, his date was too old for him.”

Now the recent one happened at the 94th Academy Awards by Amy Schumer.

All about Amy Schumer’s jokes at Oscars 2022

Schumer also took aim at Will Smith’s King Richard, saying that even during the pandemic, Hollywood made movies about women. She then gave an example of King Richard stating that it was about the William women’s dad.

The I Feel Pretty star even took a jibe at Being the Ricardos as she said:

“The innovation to make a movie about Lucille Ball without even a moment that’s funny. Not your fault, Nicole [Kidman]! You’re great.”

This year, the hosts of the Oscars were Schumer, Wanda Skyes, and Regina Hall. Schumer also joked about the hosts being three women as one man would have demanded more remuneration.

The event was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Edited by Shaheen Banu