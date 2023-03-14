Trad wife meaning explained as TikTok trend sparks controversy online

Trad wife, a TikTok trend that celebrates being a traditional housewife, has taken over social media feeds. It seems as if some women of the 21st century want to return to the days of spending hours in the kitchen and dressing up for their husbands. Unsurprisingly, the lifestyle has amassed mixed reactions online as many believe that it is encouraging women to return to the repressive systems of the past.

A trad wife is a woman who eerily replicates the norms of the 50s, and certain elements of the era have made a return this year. These include having impeccable homemaking skills, not having a career outside the home, being submissive towards their husbands, and even hating on modern-day feminism.

Speaking about the movement, Jo Piazza, the host of the podcast Under the Influence, stated:

“The world is a disaster right now in every possible way. And there has been a real trend toward nostalgia because people often find it comforting. The thing is this nostalgia for a “better time” is often obscenely misplaced.”

Several women have now taken to their social media platforms to show off their traditional lifestyles. They often share tips and tricks when it comes to housekeeping and cooking.

Who exactly is a trad wife?

According to TikToker, Estee Williams, a trad wife, short for traditional wife is:

“A woman who prefers to take a traditional or ultra-traditional role in marriage, including the beliefs that a woman’s place is in the home.”

Jo Piazza explained that these women often stay at home and dedicate their time to taking care of their children and their home. They usually take pride in their roles as homemakers.

One might begin thinking of the Stepford Wife-molding or a woman resembling Betty Draper when it comes to being a tradwife. However, this is not always the case. Despite having similar lifestyle beliefs, they can hold different political and religious beliefs.

Estee Williams has become one of the most popular tradwives in the TikTok community. She believes in submitting and serving her husband, and doesn't venture outside into the world to go to the gym, meet her friends or buy groceries without her husband's permission.

Speaking about her decision to do so, she revealed in an interview with Today that it “is a respectful thing.” She added that she is “happy to do it and he’s happy to usually grant it.”

As expected, people of this day and age who believe in empowering women through them having their own jobs, might find being a trad wife incredibly old-school where a woman has no voice. However, those who practice the lifestyle believe otherwise.

Speaking about the concern, Alana Petit from The Darling Academy revealed that a trad wife “is not subservient.” Despite her asking for permission from her husband in certain situations, “she is not considered of lesser importance to him. She also does not put herself in a position where her rights are threatened."

Criticism of the tradwife community

The TikTok trend has amassed criticism online as it seems to be a gateway to sexism. Many argue that the movement is anti-feminist and excludes queer and trans communities.

Mariel Cooksey, an MA graduate in religion and politics, found that certain tradwives were associating themselves with white supremacists.

Kristy Campion, a specialist in extremist groups, also expressed similar concerns to ABC News. She stated that the movement provides a woman who believes in “tradwifery,” an opportunity to seamlessly associate with far-right groups.

A 2017 controversy also came to light when a trad wife Instagram page amassed massive backlash for setting up a “white baby challenge.” In the same, they noted the falling birthrates of white children and encouraged caucasian people to procreate.

