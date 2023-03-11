Beekeeping age meaning explained as TikTok trend takes over internet

If you or someone you know has been called someone that is at their 'beekeeping age', then there is nothing to worry about because it is a compliment. And, it is nothing related to the actual beekeeping job.

Social media is filled with a number of trends and with another day, comes another term, and this time, the term 'beekeeping age' is stealing all the thunder on social media platforms.

The phrase is getting popular on TikTok and several videos of people lip-syncing to audio in which a woman is speaking about a man's beekeeping age and how it is attractive to them, are doing the rounds on the internet.

For the uninitiated, the latest term that is amassing millions of views on social media has originated from the show Rick and Morty, an animated sitcom series about a mad scientist and his grandson, who always get into the middle of sci-fi antics.

The first episode of Rick and Morty aired in 2013 and it has a total of six seasons. The show was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and the show is all about dark adult comedy.

The audio being used on TikTok is from Season 4, Episode 7 of the Rick and Morty show, where Morty's elder sister Summer is hanging out with her friend, Tricia Lange.

They are both seen looking out the window but Tricia is busy observing Summer's dad Jerry and speaks about him while he is beekeeping and says that he looks like he is at his beekeeping age.

After this, Tricia starts praising Summer's dad and later admits that she is kind of attracted towards Summer's dad. To which, Summer reacts in an aggressive tone by saying, 'oh really?'

What exactly does Beekeeping Age mean Here's all you need to know

This term got popular on TikTok in 2022 and currently, videos about the same are amassing a number of views. This term is used for men who are in their 40-50s and if someone is attracted to them for their age, this term is being used. To put it simply, this is another safe way of saying DILF or Zaddy.

Moreover, as per Urban Dictionary:

"When an older man around 40-50 is attractive. It comes from an episode of Rick and Morty where Summer's friend talks about how she wants to f*ck Jerry.

Well, it is worth noting that in the recent past, several not-safe-for-work (NSFW) term trends started garnering attention on TikTok. People are using such terms to create a safe and secure place so that they can gatekeep whatever information they want to share by not revealing the real context behind it. And thus, these trends are managing to build curiosity too.

