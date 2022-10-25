"Idk how to feel about this": Netizens express their disappointment on the introduction of The-K Billboard Awards

Billboard recently announced a new segment of their famed award show called The-K Billboard Awards and K-pop fans aren’t happy with it.

On October 24, Billboard took to their Instagram to announce that The-K Billboard Awards aim to recognize and reward K-pop artists who have achieved dazzling achievements on the K-pop Billboard charts.

The forthcoming awards show will be held in collaboration with the 2022 K-Culture Festival on Friday, October 28, at 8 pm KST, which will be live-streamed on K-Culture Festival’s official YouTube channel.

The introduction of The-K Billboard Awards didn’t go down well with K-pop fans who have taken to social media to express their disappointment regarding the new awards.

Hoopki :D @hoopki They better be careful with where they put BTS and this better not mean korean Artist won't get nominated in the "regular" Billboard awards. Idk how to feel about this tbh They better be careful with where they put BTS and this better not mean korean Artist won't get nominated in the "regular" Billboard awards. Idk how to feel about this tbh https://t.co/YSKEblqoxx

The-K Billboard Awards creators aim to find “the next BTS”; K-pop fans slam the makers

BTS fans expressed their anger and frustration when Bik Hwang, executive director of the 2022 K-Culture Festival, revealed that their mission was to find the next BTS. They shared that they will not limit their nominees to the festival attendees and will also strictly adhere to Billboard’s points system. Winners will be honored in a big way to further encourage them to promote K-pop and Korean music.

ARMYs deem this as disrespectful to BTS as the group is still active and it is unfair to compare the K-pop juggernauts to other Korean artists. ARMYs also believe that the separation of The-K Billboard Awards from the mainstream American Billboard awards is an attempt to separate BTS from their American counterparts, as they were concerned with the amount of attention and adulation BTS was getting from western audiences.

K-pop fans have also claimed that this decision would undermine K-pop and Korean artists’ talent and impact. Fans are worried that after Billboard, all the major American award shows will follow suit as well, and introduce Korean versions of their American counterparts in an attempt to exclude K-pop artists from participating in mainstream American award categories.

Rina⁷👨‍🚀 @Jinyakookie Yall do realize that k billboard is literally made to exclude us and everyone else from the main bb awards right? Nobody will gaf about this award show and it'll hold no meaning. Like does the Latin one make much noise? Not really and that's the point. Stupid dkriding bb. Yall do realize that k billboard is literally made to exclude us and everyone else from the main bb awards right? Nobody will gaf about this award show and it'll hold no meaning. Like does the Latin one make much noise? Not really and that's the point. Stupid dkriding bb.

agust d⁷ 👩‍🚀 @pjmyoongii “this is part of our mission to find the next bts”… BE SO SERIOUS RN “this is part of our mission to find the next bts”… BE SO SERIOUS RN https://t.co/JXBnY6J2wK

Did u see my JAMS? @ruTrusfrated Hell no they're afraid from Bangtan. They made the k billboard awards only to gatekeep BTS from getting main awards. Their impact keep threatening them. Hell no they're afraid from Bangtan. They made the k billboard awards only to gatekeep BTS from getting main awards. Their impact keep threatening them. https://t.co/xOOC2pGFIw

BTS’ SUGA declared there will be no “next BTS” in the future

ria⁷ ᵕ̈ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @kookiehrs if suga says there is no next bts, then THERE IS NO NEXT BTS. get that in your head. if suga says there is no next bts, then THERE IS NO NEXT BTS. get that in your head. https://t.co/G9jTSMwZAl

Following the outrage caused by the introduction of the Korean version of the Billboard Awards, ARMYs dug up an old clip of BTS member SUGA. wherein he is answering a question related to the group.

When asked who he thinks will be the next BTS, the Agust D singer declared that there is no such thing as the next BTS.

He humbly revealed that the septet too harbored dreams of becoming the “next someone” when they debuted, but instead, they chose to become BTS. Hence, he believes no one can become the next BTS but certainly believes there will be more amazing K-pop stars in the future.

BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and are busy with their solo activities.

BTS’ Jin is all set to release his single album The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay and will be performing the song for the first time in Argentina at Coldplay’s concert.

BTS’ RM will be hosting tvN’s The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge and the youngest member, Jung Kook, is in Qatar for undisclosed work related to the FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes