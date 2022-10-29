Who is a stay-at-home girlfriend? TikTok trend goes viral

Over the past year, women have shared insights into their lives as stay-at-home girlfriends on TikTok and often, these women portray luxurious and stylish lives. Although they receive millions of views, they're also met with some criticism.

The stay-at-home lifestyle has gone viral (image via TikTok)

A few influencers have amassed a large following, but some people claim that these influencers are anti-feminists and promote regressive ideologies. While some of these videos are meant to be aspirational, they've also gone so far as to become parodies.

What is TikTok's stay-at-home girlfriend trend?

Although there is no specific definition of a stay-at-home girlfriend, it typically means a girlfriend who doesn't need to work as her partner makes enough money to support them both. The tag comes with a cache of running errands, but some women do lead luxurious lives with spa days and shopping hauls.

So far, every viral TikTok video of such content has been of women in heterosexual relationships with men.

The criticism of the stay-at-home lifestyle possibly comes from how the trend leans away from the 'girlboss' trend that we are used to seeing. People wonder if this lifestyle is regressive and if staying at home is an actual job. Others worry that this trend promotes being financially dependent on their partner. However, some fully support these women and claim that a big tenet of feminism is letting women have the choice to be homemakers.

Influencer Kendal Kay posted a vlog-style video last month showing her morning routine. It consisted of her performing a 20-minute skin-care routine, and then getting ready for a workout with her boyfriend.

Kendal's boyfriend does not feature in the TikTok, but she goes on to explain how she provides for him by making his morning latte, cooking food, and cleaning the house. Sources say that her boyfriend, Luke Lintz, is the founder of a multi-million dollar PR company.

A day in the life video by Kendal Kay (image via TikTok/Kendalkay)

Another influencer, @Trullyzoe_ has also risen to fame due to similar content. She has over 30k followers on TikTok and has claimed that this is something she has always been interested in.

She said that when she first heard the term, she thought it was the perfect word for her. The TikToker added:

"Cause I'm not necessarily married, and I'm not like working a full-time job; my partner pays for all the bills, pays for everything I do, so I was like, 'Oh, this makes sense'."

South African influencer Zoe is a stay-at-home girlfriend (image via Instagram/Trullyzoe)

Her posts include days where she spends time shopping, pampering herself at spas, and running errands.

Many have followed suit and have begun posting about their lavish lives. Some. however, have parodied the trend by insinuating that women are held 'hostage' and thereby forced to do the chores.

Help! I’m in Hell! @TokyoDilf Stay at home girlfriend videos are so inspiring Stay at home girlfriend videos are so inspiring https://t.co/P483unTDTq

While many people think that stay-at-home life reinforces gender roles upon women, they often fail to acknowledge the 'choice' factor that comes in. It is a good discourse that highlights the subtle change needed when viewing feminism, by recognizing the idea of a 'caregiver' as a valid profession.

Poll : 0 votes