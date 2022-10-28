What does the blue check mark on TikTok mean? Platform update explained

If you've come across a little blue check mark while scrolling through TikTok, you're probably wondering what it is. The new update on the app shows a small blue circle tag with a white tick mark on it, and it means the same thing as it does on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Few celebrities with the verified check mark (image via TikTok)

Blue Tick marks have come to TikTok

A blue tick alongside a username means you have come across an authentic profile, and that it has been verified according to the app guidelines.

On their support page, the app addresses the new update by stating that these badges are beneficial for users to make informed choices about who they follow and what content they wish to consume.

They say that the badge means that the app has confirmed that the account belongs to the user it represents. The check mark will be seen next to their account names in the search bar.

If the check mark is not there, or in any other place such as the user's bio, it is safe to assume that the account is not verified. The app claims that the badge helps build "an important layer of clarity." It provides a path to build trust among high-profile accounts and their followers.

How to get the verified check mark

TikTok considers a number of factors for the blue check mark. Not everyone can get their account verified. First, the account needs to be notable - meaning featured in multiple news sources. This does not include paid media appearances or press releases. However, there is no minimum follower count required.

Previously you could have requested for verification via email, but now the app has made things easier by creating an online form in the 'what can I help you with' section. This requires you to fill in general details such as email, username, and reference links.

There are no instructions on how to fill out the form and it is unclear how many days it will take for TikTok to consider and apply the check mark.

The application form can be found in your app (image via TikTok/KishorePanthi)

The following attributes need to be present in order for you to be eligible to apply:

Your account must be active i.e logged in within the past 6 months.

i.e logged in within the past 6 months. It must represent an authentic person, business, or entity.

person, business, or entity. You account must be set to public, and must have a complete profile, with bio, name, profile photo, and at least one video

profile, with bio, name, profile photo, and at least one video The account must be notable and features in a few news sources.

and features in a few news sources. The account must be secured with the multi-factor authentication using the original email ID, to protect the account from being hacked.

TikTok reserves the right to remove the badge without notice, and will also remove it from accounts that have violated its terms, conditions, and community guidelines. If you wish to apply for the verification badge, make sure you meet the requirements, be active and authentic, and go viral.

Since its final release in 2016, TikTok has gained incredible popularity and is now home to some of the biggest social media influencers. Its popular short-form media algorithm enables for accessing quick information and providing entertainment. Khaby Lame currently has the most popular account with over 150 million followers.

Poll : 0 votes