Who is Brent Peterson on TikTok? Netizen goes viral for presidential run claim

TikToker Brent Peterson recently shot to fame for his infamous tagline, "Vote for me for President of the United States. I am Brent Peterson."

The tagline, which features at the end of every video on his TikTok handle @brent1330metalfunk has gained such popularity that the hashtag #brentpeterson2024 is currently trending with over 37.9 million views.

Fans and supporters are also creating fan edits using the videos he posts on the app.

It is important to note that Peterson's announcement of candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential election is purely for comedic purposes.

While it is unclear whether he will actually stand for elections in 2024, no official confirmation of the same seems forthcoming.

Exploring Brent Peterson's trajectory on TikTok, and how fans have reacted to his videos

As a TikToker, Brent Peterson is most famous for his bait-and-switch style of stitches on other peoples' posts.

TikToker uses filters in his video to announce candidacy (image via TikTok)

His modus operandi is to add a clip at the end of another video wherein he says the phrase "Vote for me for President of the United States. I am Brent Peterson." The clip is also heavily edited and uses many TikTok filters.

Peterson started posting sometime in mid-2022 and has since gained popularity due to his consistency as well as his low-quality videos, which stand in sharp contrast to the usual social media trend of well-shot content on good-quality cameras.

His videos also find their way in multiple fan edits, a clear indication that other TikTokers seem to love him.

On August 26, 2022 Brent uploaded his first TikTok video containing his now-famous tagline. At the time, the video had received only 2,500 views and 240 likes in two months.

His first viral hit was on August 28, 2022, when one of his videos earned around 1.6 million views and 204,000 likes. Today, he has over 23.7 million likes on his profile, which has gained more than 755k followers.

What makes his videos even more quirky is the use of funny TikTok filters.

Many examples of Peterson's use of filters (image via TikTok)

Not much is known about Peterson's personal life. His bio says, "drums and guitar," which might be an indication that he either plays those instruments or likes them. That apart, it is difficult to gauge anything else about this famous TikToker.

"Runs a better campaign than any politician": Fans react to Brent Peterson

While it is unclear whether Peterson is actually running for president, what is confirmed is that the internet loves him.

Fans are already calling him "Mr. President." Many have claimed that they will "do anything" for him and have already voted for him "200 times." One user even proclaimed that he runs a convincing campaign. He said:

"This man runs a better campaign than any politician I’ve seen."

Fans announce their support for Peterson (image via Tiktok)

In fact, people love Brent so much that an Etsy store by the name Garbage Fiesta, has started selling t-shirts using Brent's name and brand. The Seattle-based store claims to sell "low-grade surreal humorist clothing."

Peterson's t-shirt says "2024, Brent Peterson. F the Democrats. F the Republicans." It retails for $19.99 and is available in black and white options, with sizes ranging from size S to 5XL.

Fan sells Vote for Brent t-shirts (image via Etsy/GarbageFiesta)

Meanwhile, it is quite clear that Brent Peterson's claim for a presidential run has no concrete backing and is purely a means of eliciting laughter from viewers.

