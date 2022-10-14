What did Beau Biden do to earn the Bronze star? Joe Biden reveals his son died in combat in Iraq, sparks online debate

US President Joe Biden made an erroneous statement about his late son, Beau Biden, in Washington while declaring the Camp Hale Continental Divide on Wednesday.

The POTUS invoked the memory of the former Delaware attorney general, saying that he "lost his life in Iraq." However, Beau died in 2015, losing the battle to aggressive brain cancer. The cancer is believed to have been caused by toxic carcinogens in burn pits while serving overseas.

The president also paid tribute to his son's memory by lauding his achievements which include the the Legion of Merit, a Delaware Conspicuous Service Cross both awarded posthumously and a Bronze Star Medal.

Beau Biden's life and military career explored

Biden's youngest son started his military career in 2003 when he joined the Delaware Army National Guard. His unit was deployed to Iraq five years later. Initially, Biden was against his son going but spoke on the record during the vice president's debate and said:

“I don’t want him going. But I tell you what, I don’t want my grandson or my granddaughters going back in 15 years, and so how we leave makes a big difference.”

Beau Biden returned to the United States after spending a year overseas in service after which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

Beau Biden and his father after his return from Iraq (image via AP/Khalid Mohammed)

The Bronze Star Medal recognizes someone's bravery on the field and is only awarded to those who are directly in conflict with an enemy of the U.S. It is the fourth highest ranking award in the military and has three categories: valor, merit, and achievement.

The Bronze Star Medal (image via Getty Images)

It is unclear under which category Beau received the honor for. However, it wouldn't be incorrect to assume that he must have shown heroism by saving a fellow soldier's life, or acted in combat despite it not being his assigned role.

In 2010, Beau Biden was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, the most common form of brain cancer. The diagnosis came after Beau was rushed to the hospital following complaints of headaches, numbness, and paralysis. It was reported that he had suffered a minor stroke. Beau lost the battle with cancer five years after his diagnosis and died aged 46, on May 13, 2015.

In a speech in 2019, President Biden claimed that toxins found in smoke from burning waste in U.S. military installments played a "significant role" in the veteran's ailment.

Internet responds to Joe Biden's false statement.

Although it was clear that the president was inferring to the actual cause of Beau Biden's death being cancer caused by the toxins, his statement about Beau losing his life in Iraq left the internet a little unsettled.

Some people claimed that Joe Biden was lying for political benefits, while others called him a "fraud" and stated that he had always lied about his life and family.

Some people claimed that Joe Biden was lying for political benefits. One user wrote: "Incorrectly? He flat out lied for political reasons. He's on record his entire career lying about his life from his law school to being a truck driver and now this. Dishonors his son and he doesn't get that"



As he's been "incorrectly saying" for decades that his first wife was killed by a drunk driver.

He's always been a fraud.

Several people were offended by the statement as they defended the deaths of their loved ones. These people claimed that Biden's statement dishonored and disrespected those who lost their lives in combat.

One user shared a photo and wrote: "This was Eric A. Fifer from my hometown, in TN. He was 22 when he died in Iraq. This lie is blatantly disrespectful to his memory and the memory of every single person we actually lost in Iraq. This can't be excused. It can't be explained away. Disgusting."

Another commented: "Yea, he tends to do that when the pressure is on. Having faced plenty of loss on my end, I have sympathy for him and his family in that regard, but it's disgusting the way he uses his loss to deflect pressure."

While a number of people believed that Biden lied, many chalked up his statement to him noting how Beau Biden suffered a long and painful death that may have begun in Iraq.

One user wrote: "It was the start of a long, painful death. So, yes President Biden is correct."

Another commented: "Or… he attributes his son's brain cancer likely to burn pits. Hence the recent law passed funding treatment for burn pit impacts."

Since the death of his youngest son, Joe Biden has been vocal about spreading awareness and seeking solutions for the burn pits and their effects. These burn pits affect nearly 3.5 million American service men and women, who are all exposed to them.

