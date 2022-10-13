What is a Zaddy on TikTok? Trending attractive men stereotype explained

TikTok can be considered the anchor for current trendsetters. From language to fashion, the app has the ability to make anything go viral. Zaddy is the next new viral tag.

Before we get into the term's meaning, it's safe to say that it describes a variety of men. It's very commonly seen in the comment sections of posts made by influencers and models. Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Reynolds and John Hamm are considered Zaddies by the Twitterverse and TikTokers.

John Hamm and Ryan Reynolds (images via Getty Images)

What is a Zaddy?

The word introduced itself into pop culture when TY Dolla $ign released a song with the same name in 2016. Though the lyrics lean towards hyper-s*xualizing the 'daddy' term, the internet proves there's a difference.

The term, according to Urban Dictionary and slang.net, is defined by a stylish, charming, and confident man with swag. Most middle-aged and older men who are financially well-off are blessed with this title. In short, a Zaddy is part silver fox and part sugar daddy.

The silver-fox type of men have received a lot of praise off late (image via Getty Images)

The label is a twist on a similar term, daddy, and is perhaps a combination of 'Papi' and DILF. Papi has the same cultural cache as daddy, whereas DILF is an acronym for dad I'd like to f***. Several artists have adopted these terms into their daily monikers - an example would be Drake calling himself Champagne Papi.

Who does the internet think is a zaddy?

British actors Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello have been bestowed with the term zaddy.

Christopher Meloni, 61, recently celebrated 'Zaddy' status after his appearance on Law & Order. He admits that the new term has been "fun to navigate." He's also admitted that it has fueled him in some way since his return to TV. He said:

"Its gas. Its fun. Once it's bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can."

Sometimes, though, the label surpasses age. Ryan Reynolds, 45, and Zayn Malik, 29, have also been given the trending label.

The netizens love to slap the label on anyone they find attractive. They've named Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, Thai actor Zee Phruk, and Michael Allio, a contestant from the reality show Bachelor in Paradise with the same tag. Even Actress Jodie Comer has been bestowed with the same.

♐️ @_Kiara_Lashay #BachelorInParadise To whoever put Michael's description as zaddy, thank you for your service 🫡 To whoever put Michael's description as zaddy, thank you for your service 🫡😂 #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/rTnknfCRLf

Though the label is trending now, it has been around for a while. The older generation of men have been on the fashion runways for a while, but their moment arrived in 2012 when in their fall line, Prada balanced out their younger models with older, silver-haired actors like Gary Oldman and Willem Dafoe.

