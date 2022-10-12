How old is Jodie Comer? Golden Ratio suggests Killing Eve actress is the world’s most beautiful woman

British actress Jodie Comer has been declared the world's most beautiful woman, according to mathematics.

A study was done by a London-based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, who runs the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery. The surgeon used the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty, called Phi, to measure physical features, and 29-year-old Jodie Comer beat Zendaya and Bella Hadid.

The technique dates back to ancient times and was used to measure physical perfection, which believed that symmetry is beauty. It calculates the perfect face shape, including the size and position of one's lips, nose, chin, and jaw. The Killing Eve actress' features match closely to the ratio at 94.52%.

The idea is that a person's physical attractiveness increases if their face and body proportions match as closely as possible to the mathematical constant 1.618 (Phi).

Golden ration defining Jodie Comer (Image via Dr. De Silva)

Dr. De Silva said that Comer was the clear winner, with the highest overall reading for the position of her nose and lips, which was just 1.3% away from perfection.

She also had the highest score for the width and length of her nose, and almost top scores for the shape of her lips. The only feature she was marked down for were her eyebrows, coming in at an average 88%

World's most beautiful woman Jodie Comer is famous for her role in Killing Eve

Jodie Comer was born in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on March 11, 1993, which means that she is currently 29 years old.

Jodie has been active in the film industry since 2007 and has won several accolades, including two BAFTA awards and an EMMY award. She also has two nominations for The Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice award, and one for the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

Comer at her West End debut in Prima Facie (image via Helen Murray)

Comer rose to global fame in 2018 for starring as a Russian assassin in the BBC series Killing Eve, alongside Sandra Oh. The actress made her West End debut in April 2022, in Suzie Miller's play Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theater, and is also set to make her Broadway debut with the same play in 2023.

Jodie Comer beat Dune actress Zendaya, who came in second overall. Dr. De Silva said that Zendaya "easily topped the score" for the lips with a mark of 99.5 percent and her forehead at 98 percent.

Model Bella Hadid came in third, and singer-songwriter Beyonce followed in a close fourth position.

Others who made it to the top 10 list include singers Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, and Hoyeon Jung from Squid Games.

