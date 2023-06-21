Who are the Warrior Squad? AGT fans believe "they could win it all" after their incredible season 18 audition

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new batch of contestants and acts participating in the fourth round of auditions of the competition. They hoped to deliver their best skills and talent to impress the judges and earn a spot in the next round.

On this week's episode of AGT, Warrior Squad from India mesmerized the judges and the audience with their performance. Their moves and core strength left a major impression on fans. They loved the act and thought that they could win it all. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on air for a long time and has garnered a lot of attention from viewers and loyal fans. Many contestants who have made their debut on the stage have gone on to become some of the most popular artists with a massive global fan base and sold-out stadiums.

The latest installment saw the contestants perform in front of the iconic judging panel - Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

Warrior Squad stuns judges with their audition on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the host Terry Crews contestants from all over the world on the stage. Throughout the episode, viewers witnessed a variety of talents in the form of singing, dancing, danger, and magic among many others. While some left them deeply impressed, others failed to make their mark.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 4, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Warrior Squad is a dance-acrobat group from Haryana, India. They were finalists in India's Got Talent season 9 and received the golden buzzer the maximum number of times. Despite limited resources and equipment, the group managed to learn acrobatics through YouTube and reach widespread acclaim.

AGT Auditions @AGTAuditions Watch this extraordinary audition by Watch this extraordinary audition by @TheWarriorsInd2 as they soar through the air and captivate the #AGT judges! 🌟 Watch this extraordinary audition by @TheWarriorsInd2 as they soar through the air and captivate the #AGT judges! https://t.co/tZa6K2iM1A

Rahul Yadav, team leader of the group, introduced themselves to the AGT judges. He created the group to build a platform for children and teenagers who had immense talent but had no way to showcase the same. The members are between the age group of 14 to 30 and come from a variety of backgrounds.

For their performance, Warrior Squad showcased incredible strength in their acrobats, displayed a variety of moves, had members almost flying throughout the act, and also made several human towers as high as the stage. The judges and the live audience were left stunned as the group received a standing ovation by the end of the audition, leaving them extremely happy.

AGT judge Sofia expressed that she had her eyes on each of the members and complimented the act. She wanted to see more of them. Heidi was astonished at the level of talent and applauded the group for their strength. Howie described some of their never-seen-before movies and noted that the group "raised the bar." Simon explained that the acrobats worked like a machine.

The judges gave their approval, sending Warrior Squad to the next round of the competition.

Fans love the Warrior Squad's performance on AGT

Fans took to social media to compliment the Warrior Squad on their performance. They were left mesmerized by their strength. Check it out.

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 WOW! The Warrior squad is really strong to do something like that! Amazing! #AGT

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 That was an incredible performance by the warrior squad, They are amazing #AGT

Paul Onufrey @onufreyonboard Warrior Squad is one of the greatest ever on the show. #AGT

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 That act had my full attention there! I want to see more from the Warrior squad as well. #AGT

Some fans also recalled the group to a similar group V Unbeatable who performed on AGT. Check it out.

Dayanara Ryelle 虎 @DayaRyelle WooWEE! I was thinking V Unbeatable was good at flight moves, but I think Warrior Squad's forte is strength moves. (Like that tower! YAHOO!) #AGT

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Ok V Unbelievable was great on #AGT Warrior Squad may have just blown the roof off I loved it

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Warrior Squad blew me away! Their stunts were spectacular! What a talented group of athletes and performers! I hope they go very far this season! #AGT

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann This is 10000% a Vegas act and I would pay to see it @agt #agt

Christina Moretti @ChristinaM1246 Don't mind me, just picking my jaw off the ground from watching that act on @agt. #agt

Season 18 of AGT has been getting more interesting with each passing episode. The coming weeks will see more acts and contestants from all walks of life make their mark on the stage and impress the judges. Viewers will have to wait and see which of these acts make it to the next round.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

