Who is the Atlanta Drum Academy? Terry Crews' AGT season 18 golden buzzer leaves internet divided

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a brand new set of contestants and acts participating in the third round of auditions. They hoped to impress the judges and get selected to move forward in the competition. While some were successful, others didn't.

On this week's episode of AGT, child drummer group Atlanta Drum Academy stunned the audience as well as the judges with their performance. They were so impressive that host Terry Crews decided to press the golden buzzer for them and advance the group straight to the live shows.

Fans, however, were left divided by Terry's choice. Some felt the drummers deserved the buzzer, others felt that it wasn't as impressive for the host to send them straight to the live shows.

Atlanta Drum Academy receives Terry Crews' golden buzzer on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the contestants deliver their best skills in the third audition round in hopes of being selected to move forward. Throughout the evening, viewers witnessed a variety of talents on stage. While some left them extremely impressed, others failed to make a mark.

By the end of the AGT episode, Chioma introduced himself and the Atlanta Drum Academy to the viewers. The group consists of children and teens from Atlanta. The group is also led by director James Riles III. Chioma revealed that he was only a year old when his grandmother got him drums, and ever since then, he'd pursued drumming and even joined the academy.

Ahead of their performance on AGT season 18, James expressed his desire to teach kids drumming until they could be part of a band and pursue it full-time. As Chioma entered the stage, he was greeted with thunderous applause. The audience found him cute as he introduced himself and the group.

Chioma had previously told Terry Crews that he'd dreamt of getting the golden buzzer and even made a vision board for the same. He was joined by his fellow drummers as they began their act. Throughout the performance, the group used a variety of drumming techniques, constantly interacted with the audience, and even showcased dance skills.

Atlanta Drum Academy received a standing ovation from all the judges. The room was energized after the performance. Howie complimented the act and expressed his love for the contestants. Heidi applauded them for pursuing something productive rather than sitting in front of their computers.

Sofia revealed that she hadn't seen an act like this before and that the group had a big chance of winning the competition. Simon loved the act and called it one of his favorite auditions of the year. However, before they could vote, host Terry Crews entered the stage to stop them from doing so.

Terry Crews recalled how Chioma had a dream about the group getting a golden buzzer on AGT. He made their dreams come true by pressing the buzzer and sending them straight to the live shows.

Fans left divided over Terry Crews' choice on AGT

Fans were left with mixed opinions over Terry's golden buzzer for the Atlanta Drum Academy. While some were in agreement, others didn't agree with the decision. Check it out.

TVwithMT @TVwithMT So, that was basically part of a drum corp from a marching band, how is that golden buzzer worthy? #AGT So, that was basically part of a drum corp from a marching band, how is that golden buzzer worthy? #AGT

𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔴 ℭ𝔬𝔩𝔩𝔢𝔱 (Sox 33-35) @AndrewCollet Terry Crews always goes for the kids. Nothing wrong with that. I think there's been better golden buzzer acts chosen, but good for them. #AGT Terry Crews always goes for the kids. Nothing wrong with that. I think there's been better golden buzzer acts chosen, but good for them. #AGT

Some fans were ecstatic about the group receiving a golden buzzer. Check it out.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 OMG Terry just gave the golden buzzer to ATL Drum Academy a well deserved golden buzzer #AGT OMG Terry just gave the golden buzzer to ATL Drum Academy a well deserved golden buzzer #AGT

Chelsea A. Montgomery @CAMontgomeryEDU 🫶🤩 Was working on some things and then I see this incredible group of kids on #AGT . Shoutout to the Atlanta Drum Academy for the Golden Buzzer!!!🫶🤩 Was working on some things and then I see this incredible group of kids on #AGT. Shoutout to the Atlanta Drum Academy for the Golden Buzzer!!! 🎉🫶🤩

Michelle Kelley @jeremygamer29 🥳 Such a fun act!!! 🥁🥁 ATL Drum Academy just got Golden Buzzer from Terry!!!Such a fun act!!!🥁🥁 #AGT ATL Drum Academy just got Golden Buzzer from Terry!!! 😆👏👏🥳⭐⭐⭐ Such a fun act!!! 🎉🎈🥁🥁 #AGT

Season 18 of AGT has been interesting with each passing episode. Viewers have seen contestants from all walks of life deliver a variety of talent in hopes of advancing forward in the competition. The coming week will see more acts perform on stage. Fans will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

