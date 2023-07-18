AGT season 18 episode 7: Who are the contestants and where to follow them on Instagram

Season 18 of America's Got Talent (AGT) has already released six episodes, and episode 7 is set to air at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, on NBC. This episode of AGT will feature several performers, including magicians, acrobats, dancers, and singers.

Terry Crews will host the show while Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara will appear as the judges. The synopsis for America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 7, reads:

“The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages vie for the chance to win the $1 million prize.”

The upcoming episode of AGT will see several contestants from diverse backgrounds showcasing their talents as they hope to win votes from the judges.

Atai Show, Just Two Men, and more America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 7 contestants

1) 2 Moms United By One Heart

Instagram handle: @2momsunitedby1heart

Holly Campbell and Kim Scadlock belong to the singing duo 2 Moms United By One Heart. The duo will appear on the show and narrate their emotional journey before they showcase their talent to the judged and the audience.

Holly's son Jacob died back in August 2007, and she donated his heart to Kim Scadlock's two-week-old baby. This caused the two moms to become friends and they then went on to form a singing group.

2) Atai Show

Instagram handle: @atai.show

Atai Show, a dance group founded by Atai Omurzakov, will aim to wow judges with a zombie-themed performance on America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 episode 7. According to Parade, the stars of this group will showcase a unique form of dance, where one of them will pop out their "shoulder blades" while others will exhibit skills that are far beyond "normal human abilities."

3) BJ Griffin

Instagram handle: @bjgriffinmusic

AGT contestant BJ Griffin is a singer who trained in music performance at James Madison University. Additionally, he has taught music at Shenandoah Valley Academy Elementary, been a part of the production crew at James Madison University, and is currently the owner of Galaxy Music.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he specializes in playing the cello, musicals, operas, and more. He also gives private cello lessons and voice lessons.

4) Cakra Khan

Instagram handle: @cakra.khan

Originally from Pangandaran, Indonesia, Cakra Khan sings pop music. He has a large following on YouTube, YouTube Music, TikTok, and Spotify. Some of his top tracks include Kekasih Bayangan, Mencari Cinta Sejati, Hal Hebat, Setelah Kau Tiada, Kepada Hati, Harus Terpisah, and Tanpa Batas Waktu.

Khan was also recognized for his talent at the 2013 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards.

5) Just Two Men

Instagram handle: @shakirov_oleg

Just Two Men is a duo of aerial dancers featuring Artem Lyubanevych and Oleg Shakirov. The two artists, originally from Berlin, perform tricks and aerial acrobatics. Over the years, they have participated in several competitions and have been part of Cirque Du Soleil as well.

6) Enishi

Instagram handle: @enishifacechange

AGT contestant Enishi is a comedian, who entertains the audience by changing faces with masks. Most of the masks that he will use in the upcoming episode will be inspired by anime and video games. He has an Instagram account with above 3,000 followers and his bio reads:

“I want to be the most famous Japanese in the world!!”

7) Koko Hayashi

Instagram handle: @kokohayashi

The upcoming episode of AGT will feature Koko performing face yoga. Prior to this, she appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Good Morning America, Shark Tank season 11, and more. The official site of her company sheds light on the importance of face yoga as it reads:

“You will learn how to keep good Face Posture including Tongue Posture, how to eat, drink, speak, smile, yawn, and how to stop bad facial expression habits, which are more important than Facial Yoga exercises.”

8) Magic Mike Jacobson

Instagram handle: @hellomagicmike

AGT contestant Magician Mike Jacobson, originally from New York, will perform some professional magic tricks. In the past, he has worked for companies such as Google, Facebook, and Louis Vuitton. He has appeared on The Ellen Show season 7 to demonstrate some of his magic tricks. Additionally, his website reads:

“Mike first exhibited prowess as a magical prodigy when he was only 9 years old, performing shows for his parents, their friends, and anyone else who would sit and watch.”

9) Phil Wright & Parent Jam

Instagram handle: @theparentjam

Back in 2017, Phil Wright created the dance group, Phil Wright & Parent Jam. Aside from this, he also produced Disney's Fam Jam, which premiered on February 23, 2020, alongside Trevor Tordjman and Baby Ariel.

“He was inspired to bring kids and their families together through dance. Streamed online, his high-energy dance classes are designed to encourage positivity, love, and understanding within families around the world,” his website reads.

10) Poetic Flight

Instagram handle: @creartys_production

Although not much information has been provided about this act, Poetic Flight's official website mentions:

“Original act where the audience will be impressed by a real aerial ballet: 2 planes in love! The brothers who remote-control the planes are some of the best of the World for indoor shows.”

Poetic Flight has worked with Google, Coca-Cola, FIFA, IBM, Adidas, Sony, Toyota, Cisco, and many other reputed companies.

11) The Galactivators

Instagram handle: @galactivators

The Galactivators is a "New Age Singing Duo" featuring Joseph Michael Katta and Christa R Galactica. The duo currently resides in Long Beach, California, where they perform and teach yoga. According to their website, The Galactivators is a "high energy live music dance party band."

The duo is set to release a new song called Get Galactivivated on July 28, 2023.

12) The Rybka Twins

Instagram handle: @rybkatwinsofficial

Featuring Sam and Teagan Rybka, the Rybka Twins is an acrobatic dance duo. They have over 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. Their official website reads:

“Teagan and Sam Rybka are from Perth Western Australia and are now recognised globally for their acrobatic and dancing abilities. The Youtube sensations are a shining example of what can be achieved with a positive attitude and hard work.”

13) Timothy Fletcher

Instagram handle: @timothyfletcher_

AGT contestant Timothy Fletcher is a drummer from Baltimore. With more than 283K subscribers on YouTube, above 500k followers on Instagram, and more than 2 million followers on TikTok, he has an impressive social media following. Previously, he performed under the stage name A1ChopsTrill.

Due to his popularity on social media, he was invited to appear on The Ellen Show to showcase his talent.

Apart from these 13 performers, Off-Broadway Jack and Gorilla will also be featured on AGT season 18 episode 7. However, not much information has been provided about the contestants.

NBC will air the latest episode of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 on Tuesday, July 18 2023 at 8 pm ET.